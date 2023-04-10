4 types of Nike running shoes and their latest shoe models

Nike has a long reputation for creating some of the most amazing running shoes. Be it their ground-breaking carbon-fibre plated running shoes that gave rise to a new generation of speed, or their reliable everyday training shoes, the Swoosh label has come up with kicks suitable for all purposes, be it long-distance running, short-distance running, trail running, or daily training.

There are many types of running shoes, but some of them, like the ZoomX Vaporfly, are more popular than the other models by Nike. Here we have compiled a list of some of the Swoosh's most popular silhouettes for runners.

The top 4 latest models in Nike running shoes

1) Everyday running shoe (Nike Zoom Pegasus 40)

Every sneakerhead looking for the right Nike shoes for everyday training occasions can easily rely on the Air Zoom Pegasus silhouettes. The Air Zoom Pegasus is considered the OG for runners who like to go for everyday running. Moreover, the Pegasus has long been renowned for its comfortable and responsive ride and is the best-selling shoe for a variety of reasons.

The newest model of the Zoom Pegasus is the Pegasus 40, which is taking the running athlete's world by storm. The Peg's comfortable, tailored-to-you feel ensures a springy ride for every run.

The responsiveness and neutral support are still present in this iteration, but the arch and toes are now more comfortable. You can always put your trust in the seasoned road runner, day in and day out, whether you're clocking long marathon miles, fitting in speed training before the sun sets, or joining an impromptu group run.

The Zoom Pegasus 40 was released on April 6, 2023, and retails for $150 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site.

2) Running shoes for road racing (Nike ZoomX Vaporfly)

Every running athlete has different terrains upon which they choose to practice their running, and one of them is covering open road racing where the surface is lesser than a general running track. For this occasion, every runner requires a special kind of running kick compatible with uneven surfaces.

That is where the Swoosh introduced its gem called the ZoomX Vaporfly. With a new upper, it enhances comfort and breathability. Like the previous one, the upcoming model provides flexible cushioning and reliable support. The ZoomX foam and VaporWeave materials, two of Nike's most cutting-edge innovations, work together to create the fastest running shoe for the brand.

The ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 3 was released in March 2023 and is available for $250 at select and official Swoosh retail sites.

3) Running shoes for short-distance running Nike ZoomX Streakfly

For 5K and 10K distances, the ZoomX Streakfly is the ideal racing shoe. It makes use of Nike's renowned ZoomX foam, which is incredibly light, cushioned, and energy-returning. Moreover, it includes a midfoot shank for stability, enabling runners to easily sprint through turns.

Thanks to the upper's minimal weight and breathability, this shoe is ideal for racing. In order to keep your foot from slipping as you sprint towards the finish line, the shoe includes offset lacing for a tight fit.

The ZoomX Streakfly was released in January 2023 and retails for $160 at select and official Swoosh retail sites.

4) Everyday running shoes for trails (Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8)

The Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 is Swoosh's greatest trail running shoe, utilising the company’s cutting-edge technology off-road.

The Terra Kiger 8 features an excellent ground feel and traction from the forefoot to the heel, making it ready for any route. The outsole's multidirectional rubber lugs provide runners with the right traction, and a rock plate between the foot and the ground shields the feet from sharp rocks and hard landings.

The designers used Nike's React foam for a soft, smooth, underfoot sensation. In addition, they put a Zoom Air unit beneath the forefoot for enhanced flexibility and feedback on uneven terrain for comfort during extended excursions on the trail.

The Air Zoom Terra King Kiger 8 was released in March 2022 and is available for $132 at select retail sites and official Swoosh retail sites.

These are our top picks for the Swoosh's running shoes for different occasions. Let us know in the comment section which one you are picking for your next running session.

