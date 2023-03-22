Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Grinch" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius has managed to maintain its number-one position as a sportswear label over the years. The label has had a successful year so far as it launched multiple iconic looks upon its already classic sneaker models. It also debuted new sneaker models based on the needs of consumer markets.

The label has already launched models such as Air Max 270 GO, Zoom Gen NXXT, Ja 1, Tatum 1, 23/7, and more. The brand is now determined to expand its running shoes catalog. After previously announcing the release of Vapormax 2023 Flyknit, a brand-new sneaker model is being added to the Pegasus lineage.

The swoosh label has introduced the 40th iteration i.e. Zoom Pegasus 40 to its iconic and longest-running Pegasus sneaker lineage. The Zoom Pegasus 40 model is clad in a "Grinch" makeover, even though the Holiday season and Christmas are still far away.

An official release date for the Zoom Pegasus 40 hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be available via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers before the summer of 2023.

Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Grinch" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Grinch" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted the Pegasus running shoe lineage back in 1983 and it has been aptly nicknamed the "workhorse with wings" by countless runners. The running shoe lineage has delivered results consistently and is extremely popular amongst runners.

The shoe line is famous as it offers roomy forefoot, breathable upper, dual cushioning, road-ready traction, and more, which are required by athletes. The swoosh label is now extending the catalog of its iconic running shoe lineage by introducing the Zoom Pegasus 40.

The shape of the upcoming shoes is almost identical to the 2022-released Zoom Pegasus 39 sneaker model.

The shoes feature Zoom Air technology, which is seemingly similar to last year's offering. The sole unit of the shoe also remains the same, but the uppers have evolved and provide a sturdier feel. The latest sneaker model comes clad in a "Volt" color scheme, in keeping with the theme of the Christmas movie and character Grinch.

The character has inspired many of the swoosh label's silhouettes over the years, the most popular one being the 2010-released Kobe Bryant's Kobe 6 "Grinch."

The 2010-released model now serves as the inspiration for the Pegasus 40 sneaker model. Most of the sneakers are covered in a volt green hue. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of knit mesh material, while the sole unit features Air Zoom technology and comes constructed out of recycled material.

The titular monochromatic volt hue is further accented upon the TPU overlays and rubberized eye stays. A complementary bright orange shade is added with exposed stitching details.

The shoe is rumored to be released in Spring 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

