Nike Air Zoom Generation “Debut” shoes: Price and more details explored

LeBron James and Nike are all set to revive the Nike Air Zoom Generation in the "White Black Red" colorway as they reflect on the model's iconic history. The upcoming shoe is completely wrapped in a White/White-Black-Varsity Red-Metallic Silver color palette. This particular model, dubbed "Debut," was last retroed in 2017.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation "Debut" edition will be available online as well as in physical stores through Nike's SNKRS app and a few other linked stores in the upcoming weeks of 2023. The sneakers, which come in men's sizes, currently have a suggested retail price of $190.

Nike Air Zoom Generation "Debut" shoes are dressed in a white, black, and red ensemble that's accentuated with metallic silver hues

In the world of sports, especially the NBA, there aren't many athletes who have their own signature shoe model. In fact, most brands only collaborate with an extremely limited number of athletes. LeBron James' signature line, which has fortified Nike's lineup for the past 20 years, boasts a strong, rich history and began in 2003 with the Nike Air Zoom Generation.

LeBron James' career and legacy can be traced back to St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School, where it all started. James, then just a young boy, became the subject of widespread media coverage before he could even drive himself to school.

He lived up to the outrageous expectations that were placed on him as a rising basketball superstar, and his association with Nike greatly contributed to the growth of his following.

LeBron's professional basketball shoe franchise from Nike is currently in its 20th generation, and at one point, it featured some of the most sought-after models. This occurred during the height of the early 2010s Nike Basketball heyday.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation, his debut model featuring the Swoosh label, was initially introduced in 2003, and relatively few retro versions have been made since then. With its very first appearance back in 2003, Nike is commemorating the model's 20th anniversary this year.

The traditional color combination of "White Black Red" seems to be headed our way once again, after already being debuted in a "1st Game" colorblocking just a few days ago.

The top is made up of a combination of tumbled and silky leather as well as mesh, with the bulk of the sneakers being a striking white color. The shoes' mudguards, toeboxes, eyestays, mid-foot, and tongue are all made of this colorless material, with the tongue being the only one of the five to include LeBron's marking in the shape of his signature Crown insignia.

The initial accented red is found towards the top of the tongue flap as well as continues on the white Swoosh's piping and heel counter on the backside.

Black mesh along the mid foot as well as a black TPU heel counter help both of these red hits stand out. The style is finished off cleanly with a tricolor rubber outer sole unit that's paired with a two-tone midsole in white and black.

Watch out for LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "Debut" basketball shoes that the basketball superstar will be debuting later this year. If you don't want to miss out on them, you can install the SNKRS app or sign up for the shoe company's website to receive updates.

