Nike Attack QS SP "Red Crush" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is bringing back one of its most iconic tennis shoes, the Nike Attack, in a new colorway that pays homage to the original. The Nike Attack QS SP Red Crush is a special project that will release this summer, featuring a white and red crush color scheme that matches the fiery personality of its original wearer, John McEnroe.

The Nike Attack QS SP Red Crush will be available in men's sizing, with a retail price of $120. The shoe will be sold through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The exact release date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to drop sometime in the summer of 2023.

Nike Attack QS SP Red Crush shoes are covered in a two-toned color palette

Take a closer look at the heel of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@xcsnkr)

The model is a signature shoe created for John McEnroe, one of the greatest and most controversial tennis players of all time. McEnroe was known for his skill, charisma, and temper on the court, earning him the nickname "Superbrat." He won seven Grand Slam singles titles and nine Grand Slam doubles titles in his career and was ranked number one in the world for four consecutive years from 1981 to 1984.

The Nike Attack was first released in 1984 in a light silver and black colorway that contrasted with the traditional white tennis shoes of the era. The shoe featured a leather upper with nylon and mesh panels, a checkered tongue tag with the Nike logo, a sloping mid-cut design, and an Air unit in the heel for cushioning. The shoe was designed to provide stability, comfort, and style for McEnroe's aggressive and expressive game.

The "Red Crush" is a special variant that celebrates the legacy of the Nike Attack and John McEnroe. The shoe will release this summer, 40 years after the original debut of the shoe. The shoe has never been retroed before, making it a rare and coveted item among sneaker collectors and fans.

The shoe will feature a white and red crush color scheme, with red overlays and branding details on a white base. The shoe will also have a QS (Quickstrike) label, indicating that it will be a limited edition release with high-quality materials and craftsmanship. The shoe may also have an SP (Special Project) label, suggesting that it may be linked to a collaborator or a special story behind it.

The shoe has been spotted on the feet of celebrities like LeBron James and Travis Scott in recent years, sparking rumors and anticipation for a possible comeback. McEnroe was one of the first tennis players to sign with Nike, joining other athletes like Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, and Andre Agassi. McEnroe wore the Nike Attack throughout his career, especially during his peak years in the early 1980s.

The shoe was also part of a marketing campaign that portrayed McEnroe as a "Rebel With a Cause," inspired by James Dean's iconic movie role.

The sneaker was well-received by fans and critics alike, as it offered a fresh and innovative alternative to the conventional tennis shoes of the time. The shoe also helped cement McEnroe's status as one of the most influential and memorable tennis players of all time.

The Nike Attack QS SP Red Crush is a retro revival of a tennis classic that honors the legacy of John McEnroe and his signature shoe.

Poll : 0 votes