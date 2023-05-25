Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Arike Ogunbowale shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has immortalized Arike Ogunbowale, a WNBA standout recognized for her irresistible charisma and tremendous skill, with a pair of trainers. Details about the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2, the newest performance basketball shoe from Nike Basketball, disclose Arike Ogunbowale's collaboration. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Bright Mandarin/Lime Blast-Camellia-Orange Frost-Gum Light Brown color scheme.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Arike Ogunbowale PE is expected to release this fall through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The shoe will come in men's sizing and will retail for $170. This is a rare opportunity for fans of Ogunbowale and the WNBA to cop a sneaker that celebrates one of the best players in the league and showcases her style and flair.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Arike Ogunbowale Shoes are dressed in Bright Mandarin and Lime Blast hues

Nike Basketball has been releasing some of the most innovative and cutting-edge performance sneakers in the market, and one of their latest offerings is the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2. This shoe is designed for players who rely on quickness, agility, and creativity on the court, and it features a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, a responsive React foam midsole, and a Zoom Air Strobel unit for cushioning and energy return.

The second generation of the GT series' cutting-edge features is described by Nike in the following manner:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

One of the most notable aspects of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is that it has a special edition dedicated to Arike Ogunbowale, a rising star in the WNBA who plays for the Dallas Wings. Ogunbowale is known for her lethal step back, her charismatic personality, and her impressive achievements, such as being a two-time All-Star, an NCAA champion, and the 2021 All-Star MVP.

This GT Cut 2 features a variety of orange and yellow hues as a nod to Arike's luminous personality and significant career. The two-tone orange engineered mesh top is accented by clear TPU across the toebox and midfoot. The GT Cut 2 emblem on the neoprene tongue matches the yellow Swoosh that stands out sharply against the orange background.

The design also includes an orange-hued foam midsole, TPU heel counter, and leather heel tab. Dallas' skyline is debossed into the leather, Arike's name is engraved on the heel, and the heel tab bears her phone number. A semi-translucent orange outsole completes the sneaker.

If you are looking for a sneaker that can handle your speed, agility, and creativity on the court, or if you are a fan of Ogunbowale and want to support her career, you should definitely keep an eye out for the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Arike Ogunbowale" PE. This shoe is not only a great performance tool, but also a statement piece that honors one of the most exciting players in basketball today.

