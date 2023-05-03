Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “We Are All Greater” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike has long distinguished itself as a company that consistently pushes the limits of innovation and performance in the field of athletic footwear, particularly in the performance basketball market. The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is a fine example of the company's commitment to making top-notch basketball shoes that not only perform admirably on the court but also convey an important message.

The upcoming "We Are All Greater" colorway serves as a symbol of the strength that comes from working together as a team. The latest colorway comes completely covered in a Sail/Black-Light Orewood Brown-Pink Spell palette.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "We Are All Greater" is set to be released on May 12, 2023, through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The sneakers will be available in men's sizing, with a retail price tag of $170.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “We Are All Greater” shoes are adorned with soft blue and pink accents

Nike is back with another inspiring colorway for its latest basketball shoe, the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2. The sneaker, which debuted in 2022, is designed to help players stop and accelerate quickly on the court, thanks to its low-to-the-ground profile, advanced traction system, and responsive cushioning.

The second generation of the GT series' cutting-edge features are described by Nike in the following manner:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

The new "We Are All Greater" edition celebrates the power of unity and collective strength, with a message that reads:

"When one of us is great, we are all greater."

The new "We Are All Greater" variant features an engineered mesh upper with hits of blue and white, creating a cloud-like appearance. The tongue sports a graphic that depicts a group of people holding hands, along with the slogan "We Are All Greater." The heel counter and midsole are dressed in black, while the outsole and eyelets add pops of pink.

The sneaker also boasts a parabolic Air Zoom strobel that keeps the foot closer to the floor for a better court feel, a Cushlon midsole, and a React drop-in sockliner for comfort and stability, and a rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern for optimal grip.

The brand's Air Zoom GT Cut 2 We Are All Greater is part of its Greater Than (GT) series, which aims to provide performance solutions for different types of players. The GT Cut 2 is tailored for point guards who need to move around the court and make cuts with ease.

The sneaker is also endorsed by high-school phenom DJ Wagner, who is expected to be a future NBA star. The "We Are All Greater" colorway is a testament to Wagner's humble attitude and team-oriented mindset.

If you are looking for a basketball shoe that can help you stop in an instant and accelerate back into the open lane, while also delivering a positive message of greatness and unity, you might want to check out the Swoosh's Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “We Are All Greater” shoes dropping in the coming days.

