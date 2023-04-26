Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "The Hike" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Phoenix Suns' star guard Devin Booker has been leading his team to a dominant performance in the playoffs, averaging 34.8 points per game in the first four games against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker is also making waves in the sneaker world, as he is rumored to receive his first signature shoe with Nike next year.

However, before that, he teamed up with the brand to create his own colorway of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2. It is a new performance basketball silhouette that debuted earlier this year.

The Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “The Hike” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market on May 1, 2023. With a retail price tag of $170 for each pair, these shoes will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering retail shops.

Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes are dressed in desert-inspired hues for the Playoffs

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Devin Booker signed his first contract with Nike before he was drafted by the Suns with the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was a fan of Nike growing up and especially loved Kobe Bryant's signature shoes. Booker wore various models and colorways of Kobe's shoes throughout his rookie season, paying homage to his idol and mentor.

In 2018, Booker renewed his deal with Nike for another five years, reportedly worth $30 million. He continued to rock Kobe's shoes on the court, as well as other Nike models such as the Hyperdunk and the Zoom Freak. He also released his own Air Force 1 collaboration in 2019, inspired by his high school in Mississippi.

In 2020, Booker signed another extension with Nike that will keep him with the brand until 2029.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Booker's partnership with Nike is his rumored signature shoe, the Nike D Book 1 that surfaced on the internet recently. Before the official announcement of his signature silhouette, the duo introduced their take on the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “The Hike” shoe.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is designed for players who need speed, agility, and responsiveness on the court. The shoe features an engineered mesh upper with a semi-translucent TPU overlay for breathability and durability.

The midsole incorporates a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit and a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for cushioning and energy return. The outsole has a multidirectional traction pattern for grip and stability.

The Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "The Hike" draws inspiration from Booker's love of hiking and nature. The shoe has a desert-themed color scheme, with mica green covering most of the upper and medium olive accents on the Swoosh, tongue, heel, and outsole.

The shoe also has orange details on the stitching, laces, and tongue labels, which feature Booker's logo and the phrase "Keep It Tight". A special "GT Book" hangtag completes the look.

Fans of Devin Booker or the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 should try and lay their hands on this exclusive colorway. Fans and other curious buyers can sign up on the brand’s website or install the SNKRS app for regular updates on this launch.

As mentioned earlier, the shoe will be released on May 1, 2023, for a retail price of $170.

