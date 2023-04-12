Over the years, Nike has offered multiple sneakers enhanced with technological advancements. The label also offers some of the best hiking sneakers, from lightweight trails to sturdier hiking boots to footwear that can withstand just about any type of weather. Hikers must consider the terrain and intensity of the hikes they have planned before shopping for hiking footwear.

Hiking in sneakers keeps a person light on their feet and quicker. If a person sticks to well-maintained trails, a lightweight option like high-performance trail running shoes is the best choice. Alternatively, if one tends to climb mountains on natural trails where they can encounter rocks, tree roots, and more, they need a studier boot.

6 best Nike hiking sneakers for 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the best options for shoppers can be Nike All Condition Gear (ACG) footwear, which can be worn in the city or on an outdoor adventure.

Features like engineered mesh, GORE-TEX, and high-abrasion rubber for traction are always a plus. The functional hiking sneakers from Nike keep feet dry and supported even in the toughest terrains.

6 best Nike hiking footwear options for the consumer to find the best pair

1) ACG Air Mada

Street Night Live @StreetNightLive Nike is bringing back the ACG Air Mada.



The blue colorway is speaking to me. Nike is bringing back the ACG Air Mada. The blue colorway is speaking to me. https://t.co/6oHAmA2gI3

These hiking sneakers from Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) are best for rugged terrain and can help conquer any adventure. The shoe model features large lugs on the outsole that provide traction on everything from boulders to stream crossings.

The upper of the shoe is made with tough materials, such as leather and a sticky rubber toe cap. Additional features are added to keep feet dry, while Air cushioning in the heel adds comfort for long-distance trekking.

2) ACG Mountain Fly Low SE

ACG Mountain Fly Low SE (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low SE is another outstanding offering from the label's ACG sub-label. This sneaker combines the characteristics of outdoor essentials with running shoes.

The outdoor essentials feature technological advancements such as a sticky rubber outsole for traction and a wrap-around webbing for a secure fit. The running shoes' technological details include a plush React foam cushioning underfoot.

3) Wildhorse

Reinhard @Reign_Hard_



Nike WildHorse Trail Running Shoe Dear CrushNike WildHorse Trail Running Shoe Dear Crush 😭 Nike WildHorse Trail Running Shoe 🔥 https://t.co/c63S3LWMzC

This Nike sneaker is not a part of its hiking lineup, but an essential part of trail-running shoes. Even when the wearer isn't running in the trails, the shoe would be useful in hiking as it has a flexible and responsible feel.

The outsoles provide traction on the rocky surfaces, while the react foam in midsoles adds a spring to the wearer's step. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of mesh material and helps keep the feet cool.

4) React SFB Carbon Low

React SFB Carbon Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

React SFB Carbon Low sneakers are practically a boot model for those wanting the ultimate heavy-duty feel. SFB stands for Special Field Boot and although these are sneakers, they pack the durability and traction of a tactical boot.

The sneakers come in a low-top construct but still provide the ultimate support. The shoe features fa full-length carbon-fiber plate and responsive Nike React cushioning in the outsoles.

5) ACG Air Mowabb

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz Air Jordan 6 #GoreTex releasing Holiday 2023. Colorway inspired by the ACG Nike Air Mowabb. Air Jordan 6 #GoreTex releasing Holiday 2023. Colorway inspired by the ACG Nike Air Mowabb. https://t.co/wRey3lI0zj

After seeing a bunch of low-top sneakers, an over-the-heel mid-top sneaker is included in the list with ACG Air Mowabb. The mid-cut sneakers sit just above the ankle for added stability.

The lace-up shoes feature air cushioning underfoot as well as Huarache technology to secure the ankles. The leather upper adds a sneaker look which can easily go from city streets to mountain trails.

6) Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX

Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those who prefer a lightweight performance can opt for the swoosh label's trail running shoes. One of the best options is the Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX shoe, which is designed to be lightweight and durable.

The shoe's upper is made with Gore Tex material which keeps water from getting inside. The midfoot support helps to keep the feet stable, whereas the underfoot traction helps in avoiding slippage.

Other than sneakers, one can also opt for sandals, laceless options, and heavy-duty boots to keep your feet stable while hiking.

Poll : 0 votes