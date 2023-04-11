Devin Booker x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Devin Booker, one of the best players in the NBA, is also among the most stylish athletes off the court. The Phoenix Suns star has a penchant for the Converse Chuck Taylor 70, a classic and versatile sneaker that he often wears, and he has now collaborated with Converse to create his own version of the Chuck 70. His most recent high-top Chuck 70 shoe is covered in a single-toned canvas.

The Devin Booker x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 shoes are set to release on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 am EDT. These unisex high-top pairs will be sold exclusively on the Converse website for $95 per pair. A wider release will follow on April 13, 2023, on the SNKRS app and select retailers.

The shoe is expected to be a hot item among sneakerheads and basketball fans alike, as it combines Booker's star power and the Converse brand's heritage.

Devin Booker x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 shoes are composed of monotone canvases

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Phoenix Suns' star player, Devin Booker, has been a Nike-sponsored athlete for many years now. Booker, who frequently wears Kobe Bryant's signature shoes on the court and collaborated in the launch of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2, is now joining hands with Converse, a brand owned by Nike Inc., on a simple, minimalistic interpretation of the classic Chuck Taylor 70.

Booker said that he wanted to create a shoe that anyone can make into their own. In a press release, the player explained,

"You can paint it. You can bleach it. This is a blank canvas — you can do whatever you want with it."

The "clean, classic, and timeless" design has been successfully implemented on the model, which features a tonal cream canvas top with metallic silver details on the eyestays as well as the two divots on the midfoot. The All-Star insignia at the collar is stitched in a tonal cream shade, while tonal stitching accents, the lace, and the tongue keep things uniform in terms of style and presentation.

The inside of the sneaker also boasts a single color, but one can see a red vintage Chuck Taylor tag on the back of the tongue of the right sneaker. The midsole is a conventional Chuck Taylor design, and the heel features a redesign inspired by an Arizona license plate.

This is evident in the branding on the back of the heel, which is designed to imitate an Arizona classic car license plate. The outsole underneath, made of gum rubber, completes the appearance.

The description of these collab sneakers on the Converse’s website reads,

“The Converse x Devin Booker Chuck 70 redefines classic with a minimalist approach and considered details. From the undyed canvas and tonal embroidery to the clean tape and custom Arizona-inspired license plate, Converse and Devin have created the next icon.”

The shoe is designed to be customizable and adaptable to different styles and occasions.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that are timeless, versatile and stylish, you might want to check out the Devin Booker x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 shoes. They are a perfect example of how a simple design can make a big statement.

Poll : 0 votes