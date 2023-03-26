Converse and Shawn Stussy's renowned streetwear brand recently released a new pair of sneakers together that feature a revamped version of the Converse Chuck 70 Hi style. The latest shoe has been dubbed the “Hemp Pearl” colorway owing to its pearl embellishments on the lateral sides.

On March 24, 2023, the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hemp Pack went on sale through Stussy. On March 30, 2023, SNKRS and a few retailers, both online and in-store, will release the "Hemp Pearl" colorway on a global scale. At the same time, the "Black" colorway will receive a restock. The selling cost is $100, and it is available in unisex sizing.

Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Hemp Pearl” shoes will be studded with pearls on sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The relationship between Stussy and Nike and their affiliates began in the early 2000s when the budding brand unveiled one of the most recognizable Air Huarache color combinations ever. Since then, the two brands have relied heavily on each other. In addition to its Swoosh-covered creations, Stussy frequently collaborates with Converse.

Over the past year, they have created a number of hues across various silhouettes that incorporate Stussy's distinctive design language, such as a Surfman-adorned Chuck 70 Hi as well as a set of sneakers covered in magic 8-balls.

Stussy has now released another hemp-covered Converse Chuck 70 Hi as a follow-up to their work on the Air Penny 2, this time with pearl accents.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The description of the new collaborative iteration on the SNRKS webpage reads,

“Founded in the late '80s and early '90s Southern California surf scene by Shawn Stüssy, Stüssy swept through the clothing landscape and came to redefine the look and ideology of casual-wear. For their third collaboration with Converse, Stüssy presents a limited edition flip of the Chuck 70 that’s inspired by surf culture.”

It further reads,

“The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 is fashioned with a premium all hemp upper and pearlized studs that references vintage Chucks from the '90s and Stüssy’s subversive double S logo. Archival textures. Iconic logos. Find Your Pearl.”

The characteristic rubber toecap in a creamy color as well as the basic upper construction still distinguishes the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle Chuck 70 Hi from similar offerings. The shoe is covered in naturally shaded hemp, with metallic silver eyestays and tonal laces that end at the newly revised All-Star emblem on the tongue.

Along the lateral midfoot, Stussy's interlocked "S" monogram replaces the traditional Chuck Taylor star emblem. A blank hemp patch is located on the medial side.

The dark brown gum rubber outer sole unit as well as the creamy sole unit with black details plus the Converse emblem on the heel complete the look.

Take a closer look at the heel areas (Image via Nike)

The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 "Black" will be restocked in addition to the new "Hemp Pearl" color scheme.

Set your reminders for the collaborative Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Hemp Pearl” shoes that will be available at the end of March 2023. For quick updates on the launch, you can easily sign up on the brand’s website as well as get the SNKRS app.

