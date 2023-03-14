Nike Air Flight Huarache Nike Gear shoes: Price and more details explored 

Oregon-based shoe company Nike recently unveiled its brand new take on the classic Nike Air Flight Huarache silhouette. The latest variant, dubbed “Nike Gear,” will be the newest entry into the catalog. The sneakers have been designed in a Sail/Midnight Navy-Coral Chalk-Laser Blue-Speed Yellow-Coconut Milk color palette.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache "Nike Gear" variation will go on sale in the summer of 2023 through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few special online and physical retail outlets, both locally and abroad. The men's size item has a retail price of $125.

Nike Air Flight Huarache “Nike Gear” flaunt Midnight Navy and Coral Chalk overlays

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Flight Huarache shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The distinctive and eye-catching design, originally developed to win footraces, has been a mainstay of the Nike collection for many years, redefining its roots in pounding pavement to become a favorite among collectors as well as sneaker lovers.

The shoe company's legendary sneaker designer, Tinker Hatfield, focused on "drawing to the basic elements" when creating the Nike Air Flight Huarache sneaker design. He pictured a light, almost basic appearance that would highlight the technology rather than drawing attention to the Swoosh logos.

The Swoosh label even acknowledged that the Air Huarache had a variety of responses after its 1991 debut. The distinctive shape, which was stylistically different from any other footwear Nike had produced up to that moment, was a key component in terms of consumer reactions. The usefulness as well as comfort of the recognized Swoosh label is undeniable, despite differing opinions on whether it should be retained.

Here’s a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Flight Huarache, one of the most well-known basketball styles of the early 1990s, will return in 2023. The "OG" Kobe Bryant's "Lakers Away" PE colorways have already been confirmed for release, and the Swoosh’s design team is preparing to add a brand-new pair to their Summer 2023 inventory.

Sneakerheads will note that the Nike Air Flight Huarache, named as the "Nike Gear" version, exudes a retro vibe. With its accent hues, which include sail, midnight navy, coral chalk, laser blue, speed yellow, and coconut milk, it embraces the Nike ACG aesthetic.

The pair has a leather top with a sail design as well as a blue and pink Neoprene inside bootie. Navy blue is seen on a plastic heel cage and ankle collar. Custom printed "Nike Gear" insoles tie everything together, finishing off with a white midsole plus a coconut milk-colored solid rubber outer sole unit.

This year, keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Air Flight Huarache "Nike Gear" shoes. Sign up for alerts for launch dates as well as other information via Nike's official site or SNKRS app if you're confident you'll want to buy these sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned colorway, the “OG” rendition of the shoe was unveiled by the Swoosh brand only a few days ago. This colorway will also arrive in the shoe market sometime during the summer of 2023.

The shoe, priced at $125, will be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering sellers. Keep an eye out for the official launch dates to purchase these sneakers.

