5 best Nike Air Max sneakers of all time  

The invention of airbag technology for footwear by Theodore Franklin Rudy in 1977, dramatically transformed the sneaker industry. In 1987, renowned designer Tinker Hatfield created the first Air Max silhouette, which featured an exposed Air unit.

Since 2014, Nike has designated March 26 as "Air Max Day" to celebrate the Air Max technology and its variations. So naturally, the world's largest sportswear company produces unique edition models to recognize the event.

In 2022, the company decided to target specific audiences in different parts of the world by releasing exclusive colorways based on geographies, such as the Parisian-inspired "La Ville-Lumière" in Europe, the "Blueprint" in North America, and the "Premium" in Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America.

While the narrative and overall execution of this year's offering appear to be impressive, we are highlighting legendary Air Max rotations that have stood the test of time. Consequently, listed below are the five best Nike Air Max sneakers of all time.

The atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Elephant" and 4 other Nike Air Max of all Time

1) Parra x Nike Air Max 1

Sneakers Game @sneakers_game Nike Air Max 1 x Parra (2018) Nike Air Max 1 x Parra (2018) https://t.co/AGjciYCW7U

Dutch artist Piet Parra has made a sizable mark on street fashion, sneaker culture, and the art world. Among his many notable Nike Air Max 1 releases are the 2005 "Amsterdam" edition and the 2010 "Patta" edition, the latter of which he created in tandem with a local sneaker shop.

On July 21, 2018, Parra launched yet another Air Max 1 with various artistic accents, including polka dots, custom insoles, his trademark colors on the outsole, and an embroidered Parra logo on the outsole at the forefoot.

The Parra x Nike Air Max 1 is available for $150 at the official Nike retail site as well as other select retail locations.

2) Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet"

In 2022, Air Force One marked its fortieth anniversary. That same year marked the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 97, which was originally part of the Air Force 1 and later separated.

Its "Silver Bullet" colorway was inspired by Japan's cutting-edge bullet trains and was last released in 2017. The silhouette pays homage by using a Silver Metallic finish on many of its components, including the leather paneling and mesh inserts. Reflective strips are tucked among the side's many layers, enlivening the color scheme, in addition to the pops of "Varsity Red" that denote every exterior Swoosh and the detailing along the outsole.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" retails for $185.

3) atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Elephant"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety bit.ly/SBelep The @nikesb Dunk Low "Elephant" is set to release this year. Inspired by the atmos x Nike Air Max 1 colorway originally released in 2007 The @nikesb Dunk Low "Elephant" is set to release this year. Inspired by the atmos x Nike Air Max 1 colorway originally released in 2007 🐘 bit.ly/SBelep https://t.co/UtUcwiou7B

As the official classic Air Max retro for Air Max Day 2016, the atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Elephant Print" was an easy pick for the Vote Back campaign. And now, at long last, here's a proper look at the retro, complete with jade branding and just the right amount of cement elephant print. Since their limited release over a decade ago, this premium collaborative pair has remained a fan favorite.

The atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Elephant" sneakers were a limited-edition project between the Japanese sneaker boutique and Nike Sportswear. It debuted in 2007 and is distinguished by its mix of suede, nubuck, elephant print, and visible Air.

The atmos x Air Max 1 "Elephant" retails for $150 at the official Nike retail site and select retail sites.

4) Nike Air Max 95 "OG Neon"

Bennetts @bennetts_ Nike Air Max 95 OG - Neon (2020)



Now reselling for £370 🤯 Nike Air Max 95 OG - Neon (2020)Now reselling for £370 🤯 https://t.co/WVFCendzdq

2020 marked the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90 and the 15th anniversary of the Air Max 95, two of Nike's most recognizable silhouettes. Up until that point in the year, the latter had been honored through a variety of makeovers, including collaborations with industry titans such as COMME des GARCONS, and by appearing in a number of offerings aimed at retaining their Korean and Japanese audiences

Since "Pink Foam" has recently seen a resurgence, it stands to reason that the original version will do the same. Although the 2015 model was depicted in the released images, the upper gradients should be constructed in a similar fashion.

The Air Max 95 "OG Neon" retails for $180 at select and official Nike retail sites.

5) Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando"

The GOAT NBA draft class and the GOAT sneaker year are hotly contested topics. Choosing the wrong year is difficult here because there are strong arguments in favor of 1985, 1987, and 1996. But the ever-present Air Max Penny is a powerful advocate for 1995, a pivotal year in the center of the 1990s.

It was the multifaceted playstyle of today's players, who frequently play out of position, that inspired Nike to launch a new product line. Furthermore, these results would later spell out Uptempo, proving that Nike was once again ahead of its time, as modern NBA players are as multitalented as Penny was decades ago.

Penny Hardaway received the Air Max Penny "Orlando" as his first signature shoe. The enormous jewel Swoosh and the sizable Air Max unit at the heel are two crucial components that have transformed the design into a timeless classic.

The Nike Penny 1 "Orlando" retails for $135 at the select retail site and other retailers.

Poll : 0 votes