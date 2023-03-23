Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Pearl Pink” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 has been given a refreshing "Pearl Pink" makeover in anticipation of summer as spring approaches and warmer temps start to dominate.

On April 1, 2023, the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 silhouette will go on sale in the "Pearl Pink" colorway. The suggested retail price for these stylish sneakers is $170. For readers who wish to buy them, Nike's online store and a few specific retail locations are also accessible.

Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Pearl Pink” shoes are adorned with hits of iridescent hits

Here's a detailed view of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Greater Than (G.T.) The collection was Nike Basketball's brand-new arena for experimentation, making its debut in 2021. The most technologically advanced shoe on the market needs to be created to cater to the next generation of athletes.

Following the release of its first silhouette, the business improved the Cut series in 2022, and new iterations are currently being developed for 2023.

Even though spring has only recently arrived, the sneaker industry has already seen the arrival of some stunning Nike Zoom GT Cut 2s. The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 "Pearl Pink," which will join the already well-liked "White Black Ice Blue Lime Green" and "March Madness" hues, appears to be the shoe company's latest addition of a crucial color to the mix.

supker @m88855771832 The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Gets A Rush Of Summer Colors ift.tt/HesiG5b The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Gets A Rush Of Summer Colors ift.tt/HesiG5b https://t.co/rKcnqCsHxW

After witnessing this, you might think twice if you don't already own this version. The concept of the shoe's design was highlighted by the company's newsroom as follows:

“The redesigned Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is created for players who create and close space in an instant to keep defenders off balance.”

Nike added more detail to the cutting-edge characteristics of the second generation of the GT series, saying:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Take a look at the heel counters of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The medial and lateral sidewalls are finished with a sparkly, iridescent swoosh that is designed to catch people's attention wherever you go. The mesh structure is pearl pink.

The newly constructed counter surrounding the heel is highlighted in a light gray color scheme, and both are embellished with the GT Cut lightning bolt logo on the soft tongue. When you look at the bottom of the shoe, you can see a series of yellow curves with specks that mirror the React midsole. This item now includes Air Zoom Strobel for additional cushioning and comfort.

Nike has also included a Smear Traction 1.0 outsole for unparalleled traction and stability both on and off the basketball court, as if that weren't already more than enough.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming "Pearl Pink" Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers, which should go on sale soon. Register on the SNRKS app or the official Swoosh website to receive timely information regarding this launch.

Poll : 0 votes