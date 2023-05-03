Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive SP "Black White" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike and Drake's NOCTA has had a significant influence on the sneaker world. After the success of its previous launches, Drake appears to have developed a taste for looking through the Nike archives and constructing fresh styles, as evidenced by the Hot Step Air Terra shoe. Holiday 2023 will witness the release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive in "Black White," following the fall revival of the Nike Air Zoom Drive in "White."

The NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive SP "Black White" shoe is expected to be released during the 2023 holiday season. These sneakers will be offered by Nike, NOCTA, and a few other partnering retail shops, both online as well as in-store. The retail price is set at $165 per pair for men's sizing. The shoes offer a rare opportunity to own a piece of Nike's basketball history with a modern twist from the sensational singer.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive SP "Black White" shoes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Zoom Drive shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

NOCTA is a sub-brand of Nike that was launched in December 2020 in collaboration with Drake, the Canadian rapper and musician. The name NOCTA is inspired by the nocturnal nature of Drake's creative process and the street fashion scenes of Toronto, London, and Paris. NOCTA aims to provide functional and comfortable clothing and footwear that reflects Drake's style and culture.

The duo’s collaborative label has released several apparel collections, such as puffer jackets, hoodies, fleece pants, and polo shirts, as well as original sneakers, such as the Hot Step Air Terra and the Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy." Most recently, the label also revived one of Swoosh’s obscure basketball models, the Air Zoom Drive.

The Nike Air Zoom Drive is a basketball shoe that debuted in 1999 and was discontinued in the early 2000s. It was known for its innovative design and use of Zoom Air technology, which provides responsive cushioning and stability. The shoe has a mesh upper, a Zoom Air unit in the heel, and a moderator plate underneath that helps distribute pressure and prevent overpronation. The sneaker is making a comeback in 2023, thanks to Drake's NOCTA imprint.

The new NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive SP will be available in two colorways -- Black White and White. The Black White colorway features a black mesh upper with white accents on the swoosh, tongue flap, heel counter, and midsole.

The White colorway, on the other hand, has a white mesh upper with black accents in the same area. Both colorways have co-branded motifs on the tongue flap and heel counter, such as the NOCTA logo and the OVO owl. The white variant was revealed a few days back. The shoes will also come in unique packaging that showcases the NOCTA x Nike branding.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming collab shoe that is expected to arrive sometime during Christmas this year. Those interested in buying them can sign up on the brand's official website or get the Nike SNKRS app for instant updates as soon as the shoe arrives.

