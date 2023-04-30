Nike Air Force 1 Low Satin “Pine Green” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to wear an appealing combination of many toolings, from woven panels from the NAI-KE collection to cut-out Swooshes.

Following the 40th anniversary of the Bruce Kilgore design, the silhouette is now expanding its versatile lineup to include satin fabrics for a summer-ready ensemble.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Satin "Pine Green" variation is a fashionable and adaptable shoe that looks good in both casual and athletic attire. The upcoming weeks of 2023 will see the release of these shoes.

Although the precise release date hasn't been announced, these shoes will be offered in men's sizes in Nike stores, a few other offline retailers, and online.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Satin “Pine Green” shoes are covered in satin overlays in crisp white tones

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. It has been worn by athletes, celebrities, and streetwear enthusiasts for decades, and has inspired countless collaborations and variations.

Bruce Kilgore, an accomplished and well-versed designer for the Swoosh firm, introduced the Air Force 1 design for the first time in 1982. Several well-known GRs and companies have since adopted it, especially in the last few years.

Due to its well-known attractive visual traits, streetwear enthusiasts have grown to rely on this footwear as a crucial component of their wardrobe.

With the assistance of Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton, and other figures from the entertainment and fashion worlds, Nike also celebrated its 40th birthday in style. In 2023, the Swoosh seems to be continuing these celebrations with more colorways coming in.

One of the latest releases of this classic model is the Nike Air Force 1 Low Satin “Pine Green”, which features a striking green colorway and some unique details.

The following details about the history of the silhouette are provided on the Swoosh brand's web page:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

A leather-clad upper has been replaced with a lustrous satin one that extends from the tongue construction to heel foxing, mirroring the model's signature Triple-White look.

The nylon collar, tongue trim, heel tab, and mid-foot Swoosh reserve space for a brilliant array of "Pine Green," which is accompanied by a clear midsole as well as a semi-translucent frosty effect across the tread underfoot.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pine Green” is a must-have for fans of the Air Force 1 silhouette, as it combines a classic design with a modern twist and offers a bold and eye-catching colorway that stands out from the crowd.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, keep a look out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low Pine Green trainers. To receive prompt updates when these sneakers go on sale, readers are recommended to register on the company's website or the SNKRS app.

