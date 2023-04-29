AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo shoes: Everything we know so far

Since partnering with Nike to release a couple of exciting collabs, AMBUSH has emerged as a leader in the sneaker market over the past few years. After the release of AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom," the former made a comeback with a brand new Nike Air More Uptempo. In 2023, AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo will be available from Nike, AMBUSH, and a few other online as well as physical retailers.

The collab shoe is expected to be released in the men's sizing option sometime during the holiday season of 2023, although no official date or price has been announced yet. Fans will have to stick around for the official images and launch dates of these joint sneakers.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo shoes are dressed in beige, black, and yellow hues

Here are other early glimpses of the collaborative sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yoon_ambush)

AMBUSH is a Tokyo-based fashion label founded by Yoon Ahn, who has partnered with Nike several times to create innovative and futuristic designs inspired by sports, car and motorcycle culture, and Tokyo's bright lights and anime.

Some of the notable collaborations include Dunk High, Air Adjust Force, Air Force 1, and more. These silhouettes were imagined in multiple colorways. The duo have also launched their joint apparel capsules in the past, alongside their sneaker lineups.

Most recently, the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration, between the Japanese streetwear label and the American sportswear giant, surfaced on the internet that reimagines one of the most iconic sneakers of all time.

The Air More Uptempo was originally released in 1996 and was designed by Wilson Smith, who drew inspiration from graffiti and pop art to create the oversized "AIR" branding on the sides of the shoe. The silhouette became a cult favorite among basketball fans and sneakerheads, especially after being worn by Scottie Pippen during the Chicago Bulls' historic 72-10 season.

Now, AMBUSH's founder and creative director Yoon Ahn has put her own spin on the classic, transforming it into a low-top version for the first time ever. Ahn teased the upcoming collab on her Instagram account, showing off a sample pair that features a beige nubuck upper with black accents on the midsole, toe box, heel, and inner lining.

The "AIR" letters are replaced by "AMBUSH" in a bright yellow hue, adding a touch of contrast and personality to the design. The shoe also sports AMBUSH logos on the rear end of the midsole and the insole, as well as a mini Swoosh embroidered on the toe box.

This joint sneaker is part of a long-standing partnership between the two labels that has produced several innovative and stylish products. Ahn has also worked with other brands like Dior, Converse, and Moncler, showcasing her versatile and creative vision.

The AMBUSH x Air More Uptempo is a testament to the enduring appeal and influence of the Air More Uptempo.

The shoe is also a reflection of Ahn's unique aesthetic and perspective, which blends street culture, high fashion, and sportswear into a cohesive and captivating whole. Fans of both brands and sneakerheads who enjoy a modern twist on a classic are sure to love the collaboration.

