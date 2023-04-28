Nike Air Force 1 “NAI-KE” green shoes: Everything we know so far

Japan has developed one of the most distinctive relationships with the Nike Air Force 1, which has led to a reoccurring series of Bruce Kilgore designs blended with Eastern inspiration. The premium ensemble just received forest green highlights from AF1's "NAI-KE" lineup.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, the "NAI-KE" green Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are anticipated to go on sale. Both Nike.com and a few specific retailers will sell the shoes. The price of these pairings has not yet been determined.

As it gives a distinctive and exquisite take on the traditional silhouette, the shoe is a must-have for lovers of Air Force 1 and collectors of the "NAI-KE" series.

Nike Air Force 1 “NAI-KE” shoes feature geen accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 is a classic basketball shoe that has been around since 1982. It was the first shoe to feature Nike Air technology, which revolutionized the game and sneaker culture forever. The shoe has been reimagined in various colors, materials, and collaborations over the years, but it remains true to its roots and its iconic silhouette.

The following details about the history of the silhouette are provided on the Swoosh brand's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The "NAI-KE" series, which honors Nike's history and influence in China, is one of the most significant iterations. The word "NAI-KE" also means "enduring and persevering" in Chinese and is a phonetic translation of "Nike" in English. With a red and white Air Force 1 High, the series debuted in 2015, and it has since continued with different models and hues.

One of the latest versions of the Air Force 1 is the “NAI-KE” green shoes. A soft cream color covers the flat leather upper, midsole, and rope laces, building on the silhouette's woven midfoot panels and twill tongue construction.

Pistachio and wheat tones, which were bound within the quarter, introduced a break from the previous monotone ensemble. While the dark greens anchor the nubuck Swoosh, heel tab, embossed tongue tab, and brand-named enamel dubraes, the tread, leather collar, and tongue trim continue to inject a forest esthetic.

The shoes are designed to reflect the values of Chinese culture, such as harmony, balance, and unity. The green color represents nature, vitality, and prosperity, while the white color represents purity, simplicity, and elegance. The gum rubber outsole adds a touch of vintage flair and durability.

The “NAI-KE” green shoes are a must-have for fans of the Nike Air Force 1 and Chinese culture. They are a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers that can be worn with any outfit. They are also a collector's item that showcases Nike's creativity and respect for different cultures.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "NAI-KE" Green shoes. To receive prompt updates when these sneakers go on sale, readers are recommended to register on the company's website or the SNKRS app.

