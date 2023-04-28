Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” Alternate White shoes: Everything we know so far 

Often praised for its adaptability, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is a timeless sneaker that is frequently updated with new patterns and colors. As part of its "United in Victory" line, Nike is releasing a brand new Air Force 1 Low in Alternate White this year.

The most recent colorway is the newest addition to the collection, which in previous weeks has included themed Air Max Plus and additional Air Force 1 sneakers. This unique version adds a repeat "NU" pattern to the iconic swooshes that are set on a base of flawless white leather with glittering gold accents.

The shoe is expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The price and availability of the shoe are yet to be announced, but sneaker enthusiasts can stay tuned for more updates from Nike.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” Alternate White shoes are adorned with gold swoosh embellishments

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette has been a staple in the sneaker culture since its debut in 1982. The shoe was designed by Bruce Kilgore and was the first basketball shoe to use Nike Air technology. Over the decades, Nike Sportswear has experimented with different prints and materials on the classic model, creating various colorways and collections.

The origin and evolution of the AF1 silhouette is highlighted on the Swoosh label's official website as:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

One of the latest releases from the Swoosh label is the Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” in an alternate white colorway, which is part of a larger collection. The shoe features an all-white leather upper with mesh tongues and lining, giving it a clean and crisp look.

The highlight of the shoe is the repeated graphic print featuring a series of “N’s” and “U’s” in black and white, which cover the Swooshes and heels. The “NU” branding also appears on the tongue labels and insoles, along with the “United in Victory” branding. The shoe also has metallic gold Swoosh lace dubraes, which add a touch of luxury and contrast to the white base.

The shoe is complete with a solid white AF1 rubber sole, which provides durability and traction. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” in white colorway is a unique and eye-catching sneaker that celebrates the unity and victory of Nike and its fans.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, keep a look out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory" Alternate White sneakers. To receive prompt updates when these sneakers go on sale, readers are recommended to register on the company's website or the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes