Nike Cortez “Yin Yang” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The 50th anniversary of the Nike Cortez was slightly understated, but the Swoosh plans to make up for a lackluster 2022 by releasing striking new looks throughout 2023. The retro running silhouette will be seen in a split "White" and "Black" color scheme.

Akin to CLOT's two-tone, kung-fu-inspired "CLOTEZ" from February, the pair's "yin-and-yang" color blocking is yet another experimental version. The trainers' unusual zippered lace protectors draw everyone's attention.

The Nike Cortez “Yin Yang” colorway has not been officially released yet, but it is expected to drop in the coming weeks or months. The pricing details of these stylish sneakers are also kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer.

Interested buyers and other sneakerheads can purchase these shoes from Nike's official website, as well as select retailers and online platforms.

The Nike Cortez Yin Yang shoe is a classic silhouette with a modern twist

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Cortez is one of the most iconic shoes in the history of sneakers. Bill Bowerman, an accomplished coach, designed it as a running shoe in 1972. Since then, it has evolved into a mainstay of street style and culture.

Some of the most important people in sports, entertainment, and politics have donned the silhouette, including Steve Prefontaine, Tom Hanks, Kendrick Lamar, and Barack Obama. It has also appeared in films, music videos, and publications, solidifying its reputation as a timeless classic.

However, Nike is not one to rest on its laurels. The brand is always looking for ways to redefine its classic models, and the Nike Cortez is no exception. This year, Nike has released a new version of Cortez that is inspired by the oriental philosophy of Yin and Yang.

Yin and Yang are two opposite but complementary forces - they represent balance, harmony, and interdependence. Yin is associated with darkness, coldness, femininity, passivity, and receptivity, while yang is associated with lightness, warmth, masculinity, activity, and creativity. The Yin-yang symbol is a circle made up of black and white swirls, displaying how these forces interact and coexist.

The Nike Cortez Yin Yang features a full leather upper that is segmented with black on the medial side and white on the lateral sides. This creates a striking contrast that reflects the duality of Yin and Yang. The shoe also has contrasting midfoot Swooshes, tongue tags, heel tabs, and insoles that follow the same color scheme.

The most distinctive feature of the shoe is the large zippered shroud that covers the traditional lacing system. The shroud continues the two-tone look and adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette. The shroud can be removed to reveal the laces underneath, giving the wearer the option to customize their look.

The Nike Cortez Yin Yang combines a classic design with a modern twist and can be worn with different outfits.

If you are a fan of Nike Cortez or sneakers in general, you should consider adding this pair to your collection.

