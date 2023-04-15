Nike Cortez "University Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike just unveiled a brand new version of their iconic Nike Cortez silhouette, this time donning a crisp "University Blue" color.

For more than 50 years, the Cortez has been one of the most recognizable Swoosh silhouettes. The sneakers were famously featured on Forrest Gump's feet as he jogged across America.

This silhouette will now arrive in a “University Blue” makeup for the latest makeover. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a White/University Blue-Sail-Team Orange color palette.

The Nike Cortez University Blue is a versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn with any outfit, from casual to formal. It is also a great way to show off your love for Nike and its classic silhouettes. The shoe is expected to drop in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com for $100 per pair.

If you are a fan of Cortez or are looking for new sneakers to add to your collection, you don't want to miss this release.

Nike Cortez “University Blue” shoes are complimented with sail and orange accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Cortez is one of the most iconic sneakers in history. Designed by Nike co-founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight in 1972, the Cortez was originally created as a running shoe that combines comfort, durability and style.

The shoe has become a cultural phenomenon, worn by athletes, celebrities and everyday people alike. It has also been the subject of collaboration between Nike and various brands and artists, such as Sacai and CLOT.

For Spring 2023, Nike is releasing a new colorway for Cortez that pays homage to its heritage and adds a touch of modern flair. The Nike Cortez University Blue is a clean and crisp pair of sneakers that features a white leather upper with mesh tongues and lining. The shoe is contrasted by university blue accents on the Swooshes, heels and insoles, giving it a vibrant pop of color.

A light blue stripe along the sail midsole adds some retro charm, while the "Nike" branding on the tongue and heel nods to the original design. The shoe is completed by a rubber outsole that provides traction and durability.

The Nike Cortez University Blue is part of a larger lineup of Cortez colorways that Nike is releasing for Spring 2023. Some of the other options include a white/black version with light photo blue details, a velvet brown version with suede overlays, and a light orewood brown version with tan hues. Whether you prefer a classic or a contemporary look, Cortez is there for you.

The Nike Cortez University Blue is more than just a sneaker. It is a piece of history that celebrates Nike's legacy and innovation. It is also a statement of style that showcases your personality and taste. Don't miss this opportunity to own a pair of these sneakers and join the Cortez family.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Cortez "University Blue" release in 2023. If you are certain you must have these shoes, download the main SNKRS app from the Swoosh label or sign up on the website for immediate notification when the release dates for these sneakers are announced.

Poll : 0 votes