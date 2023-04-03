Nike Cortez “Black/White” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

As one of the most influential and successful brands in the world of sports and fashion, Nike, since being founded in 1964, has created countless products that have revolutionized the industry and inspired generations of sneaker lovers. Among its many innovations, one of the most notable is the Cortez, a silhoutte that changed the game of running and became a cultural icon.

Nike's Cortez was a simple but groundbreaking shoe that offered comfort, performance, and style. It was also the first shoe to feature the famous Swoosh logo, which has now become synonymous with the brand.

For its latest launch, the classic “Black/White” colorway of the shoe has received a fresh makeover. The black and white edition of the Cortez shoe, which blends elegance and versatility, is among the most popular colorways of the shoe.

The Cortez black and white shoes are expected to be released again in 2023, with an estimated retail price of $100 for each pair. They will be available in men's and women's sizes at select Nike retailers and online platforms.

Nike Cortez shoes will arrive in black and white hues with suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming classic shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Cortez is one of the most iconic and classic sneakers in the brand's history. It was first introduced in 1972 as a running shoe, designed by legendary coach Bill Bowerman. Since then, it has become a staple of street style and culture, worn by athletes, celebrities, and regular people alike.

The silhouette has been worn by some of the most influential figures in sports, entertainment, and politics, such as Steve Prefontaine, Tom Hanks, Kendrick Lamar, and Barack Obama. It has also been featured in movies, music videos, and magazines, cementing its status as a timeless classic.

One of the most popular colorways of the Nike Cortez is the black and white version, which features a simple and sleek design that can match any outfit. The black leather upper is contrasted by white Swooshes, midsoles, and heel tabs, creating a look that never goes out of style.

The black and white shoes have been released several times over the years, with different variations and details. For instance, in 2016, the shoe company released the Nike Cortez Basic Black White, which remained true to the original design with its premium leather uppers and matching leather overlays.

In 2023, the Swoosh label collaborated with CLOT, a Hong Kong-based streetwear brand, to create the CLOT x Nike Cortez "CLOTEZ", which featured a 3-in-1 design that included an indoor house shoe, a removable midsole cover, and an outdoor outsole.

The latest colorway of the silhouette is not only stylish but also comfortable and durable. The shoe features a nylon top with bold black overlays to further accentuate the design. It also features a low-cut silhouette that allows for natural movement, a foam midsole that provides lightweight cushioning, and a herringbone-patterned rubber outsole that offers traction and durability.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that can go with anything and last for years, you might want to consider adding the Cortez black and white shoes to your collection. For alerts on the official launch dates, you can sign up on the brand’s website or use the SNKRS app.

