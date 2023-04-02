CLOT x Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike Cortez is one of the most iconic sneakers in history, dating back to 1972 when it was first introduced as a running shoe. Since then, it has been worn by celebrities, athletes, and movie stars, most notably by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The white, red, and blue colorway of the Cortez became synonymous with the movie's protagonist, who famously ran across America wearing them.

The Hong Kong-based streetwear brand CLOT has now teamed up with Nike to pay homage to this legendary sneaker with a special collaboration. The CLOT x Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” is the third and final installment of the “CLOTEZ” series, which also includes a black and white “Yin Yang” colorway and a black and yellow “Bruce Lee” colorway.

The CLOT x Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” is set to be released on April 7, 2023, for $150 per pair on JuiceStore.com and Juice Store locations. As per early reports, a wider release date is expected to happen on April 14, 2023.

CLOT x Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” shoes are adorned with University Red and Game Royal accents

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

CLOT and Nike share a vision of bridging the gap between different cultures and creating products that reflect their heritage and innovation. CLOT, which stands for Creativity Lives On Tomorrow, was founded in 2003 by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon as a lifestyle brand that aims to inspire the youth of Asia and beyond.

The Hong Kong-based streetwear brand has collaborated with various artists, designers, and brands such as KAWS, Fragment Design, Medicom Toy, Levi’s, Disney, and more.

On the other hand, the Swoosh label is known for its innovative and performance-driven products that cater to athletes and consumers of all levels. The sportswear label has also collaborated with various celebrities, athletes, and designers, such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, Sacai, and more.

The latest sneaker design is a testament to the strong partnership between CLOT and Nike and their mutual respect for each other’s culture and creativity. As it happens, the upcoming sneaker is a fusion of East and West, past and present, classic and modern.

It is a sneaker that celebrates the legacy of the Nike Cortez and the impact of the character Forrest Gump on popular culture. Moreover, it is a pair of sneakers that anyone can wear with pride and confidence.

The shoe features a white leather upper with red and blue accents on the swoosh, heel tab, tongue label, and midsole. The sneaker also has a unique modular design that allows the wearer to customize it by removing layers of the upper to reveal different colors and materials underneath.

The sneakers has a detachable bootie for more styles and flair (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe comes with a removable bootie that has a yin-yang symbol on the heel and a security toggle on the collar. Lastly, the sneaker has CLOT branding on the insoles and lace tips.

If someone is a fan of the Cortez shoes or Forrest Gump, they don’t want to miss this opportunity to cop a pair of these sneakers. The shoes are not only stylish and comfortable but also have a nostalgic and cultural value that transcends fashion.

