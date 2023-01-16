Nike x CLOT Cortez sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is collaborating with the Hong Kong-based lifestyle label, CLOT, to release three brand new makeovers and concepts upon the swoosh label's classic Cortez sneakers. The collection pieces will be clad in black and white hues, aka the "Panda" color scheme.

The three-piece collaborative collection comes inspired by Kung Fu and is given a 3-in-1 design. The official release date for the collection hasn't been revealed to the public yet, however, early friends and family pairs have been sent out.

According to media outlets Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the collection pieces will be released in Spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike x CLOT Cortez sneaker collection, featuring “Black/White”, "Black Varsity Maize”, and “Forrest Gump” colorways

The upcoming 3-piece Nike x CLOT Cortez sneaker collection features “Black/White,” "Black Varsity Maize,” and “Forrest Gump” colorways (Image via @aplasticplant / Instagram)

The Edison Chen-founded Hong Kong-based streetwear label has a long collaborative history with Nike. The dynamic duo have worked together for years to merge Eastern Hemisphere-inspired designs and motifs with the Western Hemisphere's iconic sneaker models.

The duo have brought a unique outlook and motifs upon the iconic swoosh label sneaker models such as - Nike SB Dunk Low, Air Max 1, Dunk High, and more. The Edison Cheng-founded label has recently revealed multiple collaborative outfits over Jordan label's models and will now be back in collaboration with the Beaverton brand by releasing three colorways over Cortez.

Edison Chen, the creator of CLOT, has been teasing the shoes since the beginning of December 2022. On December 10, 2022, the designer debuted the on-foot style at an event. On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, the designer revealed a more detailed version.

He wrote in the caption as he shared close-up pictures of the shoes on Instagram,

"YIN / YANG : CLASSIC / FUTURE : TRADITION / INNOVATION : EAST / WEST 2023 BRINGS A NEW DIALOGUE IN CREATIVITY ON THE 20TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF OUR FAMILY !"

The collection also marks the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of CLOT, which was founded in 2003 by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon.

The removable sleeves on all three items in the collection are comparable to the boot protectors on UGG boots. This detachable sleeve is joined by a sturdy, separate sole portion that may be positioned over the insoles. The top of the cover also has a pull cord attachment that can be used to tighten or loosen the black elastic sleeve.

The Yin-yang lace toggle further adds Kung Fu thematics. The cover is placed upon independent and fully-functional Nike Cortez sneakers in black and white. The Cortez sneakers are provided with a slimmer and flatter sole unit to echo the typical design of Kung Fu shoes.

The upper part of the sneakers comes constructed out of smooth leather material, which is clad in a mostly white hue. The white leather is accentuated with multiple black-hued detailings like profile swooshes and Chinese calligraphy with "Kung Fu" lettering, which is added upon the heel in an embroidered fashion.

All three parts can be assembled together to form a unique design or they can be worn separately as Black White Cortez and Black sleeve slip-on. All three colorways i.e. "Black/White," "Black Varsity Maize," and "Forrest Gump" can be availed via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023 for $150.

