Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston Comets" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s Nike Air Force 1 is undoubtedly one of the most coveted sneakers of all time. Nike has produced some recognizable variations of the silhouette over the years that took the shoe beyond its basic function and turned it into a wardrobe staple.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston Comets" shoes are expected to be released in May 2023, coinciding with the start of the WNBA season. The shoes will be available in women's sizes and will retail for $150. These sneakers will be offered by Nike’s offline as well as online stores, alongside the SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston Comets" shoe is a tribute to the WNBA Champions

Nike is known for celebrating the achievements of athletes and teams with special edition sneakers. One of the latest examples is the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston Comets" shoes, which honor the first dynasty in WNBA history.

The Houston Comets were the dominant force in the women's professional basketball league from 1997 to 2000, winning four consecutive championships. Led by stars like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson, the Comets were unstoppable and inspired a generation of female basketball players.

To commemorate their legacy, Nike has created a pair of Air Force 1 Low shoes that feature the team's colors and logos. The following details about the history of the silhouette are provided on the brand's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The shoes have a white leather upper with navy and red accents on the swooshes, laces, tongue, heel, and midsole. The heel tabs also display the years of the Comets' four-peat: '97-'98 on the left shoe and '99-'00 on the right shoe.

A special logo of a hand holding up four fingers appears on the heels of both shoes as well. The sock-liner has a cassette tape design with "NIKE" written on it, a reference to the "Screw Tapes" produced by DJ Screw, a Houston legend who pioneered the chopped and screwed style of hip-hop music.

The release is a part of Nike's ongoing efforts to support and celebrate women's sports, especially basketball. Nike has also released other sneakers inspired by WNBA teams and players, such as Air Jordan 12 "Brilliant Orange" (which resembles the league logo) and Sheryl Swoope's signature shoe (which was one of the first basketball shoes designed for women.)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston Comets" shoes are a must-have for fans of the Comets, the WNBA, or Houston culture. They are a stylish and comfortable way to show respect for one of the greatest teams in American sports history.

