Nike Air Force 1 x AMBUSH “Phantom” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

In an endeavor to give the former's Nike Air Force 1 silhouette a new look, Nike has teamed up once more with its reliable and consistent partner AMBUSH. The shoe will have a traditional white makeup dubbed "Phantom."

The eagerly anticipated AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" colorway will drop on February 28, 2023. The price per pair for this new version is $190. Along with numerous other accredited retail merchants, the online store of participating brands will ship these sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 x AMBUSH “Phantom” colorway will feature a white base with black accents all over

While collaborating with some of the greatest designers and businesses in the fashion market, Yoon Ahn has expanded her fashion label, AMBUSH, to attract a global audience. The Japanese label's most well-known partnerships have been with Nike, who have allowed them to work on legendary silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High and Air Adjust Force.

However, due to the latest drop, it appears that a former member of the Air Force family has received AMBUSH treatment. The forthcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" model's official images have appeared online, coupled with a photo of the shoe in reverse black and white.

The origin of the timeless silhouette is highlighted on Swoosh’s website:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The description of the upcoming “Phantom” colorway on the Swoosh’s official website says:

“Teleport between worlds in the AF1 x Ambush. Fashion designer and visionary creative director Yoon Ahn turns up the volume on the iconic look, featuring bold hues and contrasting accents inspired by techno spaces. Premium leather delivers a rich aesthetic full of natural variations, so you can transition effortlessly from your 9-5 to the dance floor."

The underlays, overlays, and tongue tag are all made of premium leather, and branding accents have been updated in traditional AMBUSH style on the back of the "AF1"-branded lace dubrae. For the "Phantom" makeup, the foundation is completely covered in white tones, followed by touches of striking black leather overlays.

The black Nike Swoosh stretches from the heel section along the midfoot. The footbed, heel overlay, and rubber outer sole unit seem to have more details, referring to Yoon Ahn’s fashion label. The AF1 midsole, which is bulky and wide, completes the look.

Mark your calendars for the highly coveted AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 “Phantom” variant that will be available at the end of this month. For quick notifications on this collaborative launch, sign up on Swoosh’s official web page or install the SNKRS app.

The duo also developed another "Black" colorway, as was already mentioned, which features white swooshes along the midfoot. In addition to the sneakers, the three-piece capsule collection is also planned for the two. The capsule comprises two women’s bras and a Dri-Fit jacket. On February 28, 2023, the complete assortment will be purchasable from the SNRKS app.

