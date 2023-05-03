Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Floral "Tapestry" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike aims to establish a connection with Earth through its Next Nature program by using environmentally conscious manufacturing processes, and the most recent Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry variant is the brand’s next step. The sustainable initiative has made a significant impact in reducing the Swoosh’s carbon footprint. The Floral Tapestry variant is entirely wrapped up in a Phantom/Black-Light Magenta-Pink Foam-Chlorophyll-Pale Vanilla color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry is expected to be released in fall 2023 through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. With a retail price of $110 for each pair, the shoe will only be available in women's sizing. The shoe is a perfect choice for those who love floral patterns, vintage esthetics, and eco-conscious fashion.

Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry shoe features a stylish yet sustainable sneaker design

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is on a mission to create more eco-friendly products that reduce their environmental impact and celebrate nature. One of its latest initiatives is the Next Nature program, which aims to use recycled materials and innovative designs to create sneakers that are both stylish and sustainable. One of the most eye-catching examples of this program is the Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry, a women's exclusive release that features a vibrant floral pattern on the overlays.

On the company's website, it describes how the classic Nike Dunk evolved:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry is inspired by traditional tapestries that adorn many homes and furniture, especially those of grandmothers. Constructed out of black canvas, the overlays are covered in a vibrant floral motif with green, purple, pink, and yellow hues. The floral tapestry contrasts with the phantom-colored base layer, which has a textured appearance similar to hemp.

A fine level of contrast and balance is added to the show by the black Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole, while the phantom midsole and laces complete the look.

The Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry is not only a beautiful sneaker, but also a responsible one. They are made with partially recycled materials, such as polyester and rubber, that reduce waste and carbon emissions.

Additionally, the shoe also features a volt green insole with the Next Nature pinwheel logo, which symbolizes the connection between nature and innovation. The shoe is part of Nike's efforts to achieve zero carbon and zero waste by 2030.

The new Floral Tapestry is a sneaker that combines style and sustainability in a unique way. It celebrates nature and culture, while also reducing environmental impact.

The Nike Dunk Low Floral Tapestry trainers are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. For further details on the release date and stock of these shoes, sneakerheads may check out the official website or install the SNKRS app.

