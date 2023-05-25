Stussy x Nike Vandal High “Deep Royal Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Stussy and Nike have been collaborating on sneakers for over two decades, and for the most recent launch, they chose Nike Vandal High silhouette. Taking a fresh collaborative approach, the duo will dress the shoe in an all-blue ensemble.

The Stussy x Nike Vandal High "Deep Royal Blue" is expected to retail for around $130 USD, which is a reasonable price for a premium collaboration. Additionally, the shoe will come in two other colorways: "Fossil" and "Black," which have similar designs but different hues.

The Stussy x Nike Vandal High "Deep Royal Blue" is slated to drop sometime in June 2023, along with the other two colorways. The shoe will be available via Stussy, Nike, and select sneaker shops globally. If someone wants to purchase a pair, they might want to act fast, as this collaboration is likely to sell out quickly.

Stussy x Nike Vandal High "Deep Royal Blue" shoes are complimented with bold black accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Stussy and Nike are two of the most influential brands in the streetwear and sportswear scenes, respectively. They have been collaborating on sneakers since 2000, having produced some of the most coveted and creative releases of all time.

The first Stussy x Nike collab was the Air Huarache LE that was released exclusively at the Stussy London store in 2000. This was followed by the Dunk High in 2001, which marked the first time Nike collaborated with a clothing company.

Later, in 2003, the two brands celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Huarache Light with two zesty colorways. Following this, in 2005, the Swoosh label and Stussy released the SB Dunk Low "Cherry," which was inspired by Neapolitan ice cream.

A year later, the dynamic duo launched the World Tour collection that consisted of two Trainer Dunk Lows, three Free Trail 5.0s, and four Dunk Highs. They offered the "Boneyards" collection, which included two Blazers and two Terminators back in 2008. Following this, in 2010, they collaborated on the All Court Mid Supreme, comprising of three colorways: black, navy, and olive. The duo released the Sky Force 88 Mid "XXX", which celebrated Stussy's 30th anniversary in 2011.

In 2015, they collaborated on the Air Max 95 "Loyal Blue.” Fast forward to 2023, the two widely acclaimed brands are once again teaming up for their joint take on Nike Vandal silhouette. The Stussy x Nike Vandal High "Deep Royal Blue" is a forthcoming collaboration that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Nike Vandal, a classic basketball shoe that was introduced in 1984.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Stussy x Nike Vandal High “Deep Royal Blue” official look. Releasing Summer 2023, retail $130 dollars, style code DX5425-400. Available Stussy.com and Nike SNKRS App Stussy x Nike Vandal High “Deep Royal Blue” official look. Releasing Summer 2023, retail $130 dollars, style code DX5425-400. Available Stussy.com and Nike SNKRS App https://t.co/P8uvO0uJkH

The sneaker features a hemp upper in a vibrant blue hue that is contrasted by black embroidered Swooshes on the sides and laces. Additionally, the shoe has a Velcro strap around the ankle for extra support and a white midsole with EVA foam for cushioning. The tongue tag also sports the Stussy 8-ball logo, which replaces the usual Nike branding.

Given the shoe has a simple yet striking look that pays homage to the original Vandal, it adds some streetwear flair to the design. The Stussy x Nike Vandal High "Deep Royal Blue" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate vintage style and quality craftsmanship. The shoe combines the iconic silhouette of the Nike Vandal with the streetwear sensibility of Stussy, resulting in a fresh and eye-catching sneaker that can elevate any outfit.

