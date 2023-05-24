Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Rayssa Leal, the 15-year-old Brazilian skateboarding prodigy who made headlines for winning a historic silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will soon be joining an elite group of skaters who have received their own Nike SB Dunk Low. The collab shoe will be wrapped up in a Pure Platinum/Deep Royal Blue-Vivid Purple-White-Gum Yellow color scheme. Sole Retriever, a well-known sneaker insider, recently unveiled mock-up images of these shoes.

The Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes enter the sneaker market sometime during Spring 2024. These brilliantly colored shoes will be sold with an estimated price tag of $125 USD per pair. The skate shoes will be sold by Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and a few other select skate shops.

The shoes are expected to sell out quickly, as they are one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Fans of Rayssa Leal and Nike SB should not miss this opportunity to cop a pair of these unique and stylish pair.

Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in deep royal blue and vivid purple overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker's mockup (Image via Sole Retriever)

Rayssa Leal is not only a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, but also a style icon for the skateboarding community. The 13-year-old Brazilian sensation has collaborated with Nike SB to create her own version of the classic Dunk Low shoes that will be dropped in the coming year.

Leal's Nike SB Dunk Low will include a combination of pure platinum, deep royal blue, bright purple, white, and gum yellow, even if we don't currently have any pictures of the pair. The 15-year-old is a perfect fit for Nike SB to collaborate with because of her dynamic personality and unparalleled influence on the skate community, particularly for young women. This follows their prior partnership on the 2022 Nike SB Verona Slip.

The shoe is designed to reflect her playful and creative personality, as well as her passion and determination for skateboarding.

Nike SB has been at the forefront of skateboarding culture since 2002 when it re-engineered the Dunk silhouette to support skateboarding needs. Since then, Nike SB has collaborated with some of the most influential skaters, artists, and musicians in the world, such as Eric Koston, Travis Scott, Sean Cliver, and more.

According to the brand's website, the origins and progression of the Nike Dunk series are as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further reveals:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes are another example of how Nike SB celebrates and supports the skateboarding community with innovative and expressive products.

Keep an eye out for the anticipated collaborative SB Dunk Low shoes. Fans and other interested readers can consider signing up on the shoe company’s official web page or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the arriving shoe.

