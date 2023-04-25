Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes: Everything we know so far 

Based in the South Central Los Angeles community, the Crenshaw Skate Club is now ready to launch its first-ever sneaker with Nike SB, The Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low, after partnering with Jordan Brand and the Los Angeles Clippers in the past. These highly anticipated collab shoes will come clad in Blue/Tan-Brown-Green color scheme.

The Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low is scheduled to go on sale in 2023, at the Crenshaw Skate Club, skate shops linked with Nike SB, and possibly Nike SNKRS. The retail cost has not yet been disclosed by the shoe company, but these shoes are expected to be made available in men's sizes.

Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in brown and green hues

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the upcoming collab shoes (Image via Instagram/@jfgrails)

When Tobias McIntosh was around 14 years old and growing up in Los Angeles, notably in the Crenshaw neighborhood, he observed the skating culture that was depicted in magazines and skate films and questioned why more people who resembled him weren't at the forefront of the community.

To change this, McIntosh established the Crenshaw Skate Club (CSC), a project/collective of skaters that encourages inner city youngsters to participate in the skating scene. Ever since its inception, the community has developed into a brand of its own, with clothing lines that regularly hit store shelves. The Crenshaw Skate Club has evolved into not just a brand, but a movement.

Although CSC has not yet worked on any footwear projects, Tobias' company has now secured its biggest collaboration, as Nike SB has chosen the label to create its own version of the highly desired Nike SB Dunk Low.

Describing the genesis of the Nike Dunk, the Swoosh label's website states:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further reveals:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

An early image of the silhouette, first posted by JFGrails on Instagram, revealed only the heel area. However, a later image, posted by Tuxedo America, provided additional information about the collaboration with SB Dunk Low.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is an iconic silhouette in the skateboarding scene, known for its puffed-up collar, cushioned tongue, and durable construction. The Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low features a clean and simple design that showcases the club's identity and mission.

The upper is made of cracked leather and hair suede overlays in neutral tones of tan, olive, and maroon. The blue heels contrast with the rest of the shoe, while the green labels behind the tongues boast the Crenshaw Skate Club's logo and building blocks insignia.

Meanwhile, the black and cream block letter branding on the heels adds a touch of street style, while the white midsole and gum outsole complete the look.

Tobias McIntosh wants to use his platform to inspire and educate young skaters, especially those who face challenges and barriers due to their race, gender, or socio-economic status. The Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low is therefore more than just a sneaker. It is a statement of solidarity and support for the skateboarding community.

