Nike Motiva shoes: Where to get, release date and more details explored

Nike's running division has consistently produced updated products for convenient workouts, keeping innovation at the forefront. The Pegasus 40 model, which the company recently unveiled, features a cozy form that makes regular movement delightful.

The shoe label is now focusing on female athletes by introducing a brand-new Motiva silhouette, which encourages exercises that are centered on pace.

The Nike Motiva is not only functional but also stylish. It comes in a range of colors, from neutral to vibrant, and has a sleek silhouette with tonal Swooshes on the sides. The shoe is suitable for both men and women and has a recommended retail price of £99.95 (approx. $124/AU$185). It will be available on May 25, 2023, at Nike's online and physical stores.

Nike Motiva shoe makes jogging, walking, and running easy

Take a look at the multiple colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based sportswear label is known for its innovative and performance-driven footwear, but its latest creation is something different. The Nike Motiva is a shoe designed for people who walk, jog, and run at varying speeds and intensities.

Drawing on the company's innovation culture, the Swoosh's designers and scientists analyzed data from women who tracked their workouts on the Nike Run Club app and conducted interviews with more than 1,000 walkers, runners, and joggers to better understand their specific needs and design a shoe that enhanced all forms of exercise.

El SITIO DEL SNEAKER @ELSITIODELSNKRS



Nike recently unveiled the Motiva, an all-new shoe designed to make movement feel less like work.



How?: An exaggerated rocker and chunky Cushlon 3.0 midsole



The women-geared Nike M… These shoes were made for walking (and jogging and running)Nike recently unveiled the Motiva, an all-new shoe designed to make movement feel less like work.How?: An exaggerated rocker and chunky Cushlon 3.0 midsoleThe women-geared Nike M… These shoes were made for walking (and jogging and running) 👟 Nike recently unveiled the Motiva, an all-new shoe designed to make movement feel less like work.How?: An exaggerated rocker and chunky Cushlon 3.0 midsole ☁️ The women-geared Nike M… https://t.co/d6HKO0WDgR

The show is based on data from the brand's Run Club app, which showed that most women who logged their first workout in the app averaged a 13-minute mile, switching between different modes of movement throughout their activity.

The silhouette aims to make this transition smoother and more comfortable by featuring a unique rocker geometry in the sole that helps ease the foot from heel strike to toe-off. The sole also has full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam for cushioning and ComfortGroove bumps for softness.

The Swoosh’s newsroom highlights the significance of its advanced ComfortGroove as:

“New ComfortGroove bumps on the outsole help make the underfoot experience even softer, compressing where and when you need it. Any bit of energy return a shoe could give back to the wearer means they may feel less fatigued. Less work, more fun.”

The upper is made of a data-driven textile that adapts to the foot shape and movement, while a foam collar and an internal half-bootie provide a snug and seamless fit.

Principal Researcher of the Nike Sport Research Lab, Dr. Emily Farina, described the new sneaker as:

“In designing Motiva, we really went after removing distractions, addressing the discomfort that can go along with how you feel both during and after an activity”

She further continues:

“The result is a shoe that can help reduce disruptions in your stride to make moving feel smoother — and, we hope, help you want to come back for more."

The newest silhouette will be offered in various colorways like "Black," "Bright Crimson," "Fuschia Dream," "Light Silver/Green Strike," and more.

The Nike Motiva is a shoe that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in running. It is designed for people who want to enjoy their workouts without worrying about their pace or performance. Whether you walk, jog, or run, these shoes can accompany you on your journey with comfort and ease.

Poll : 0 votes