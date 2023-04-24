Nike KD4 Galaxy shoes: Restock and more details explored

Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD4 Galaxy during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game, leading the Western Conference to a 152-149 victory over the Eastern Conference. Durant scored 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three steals, earning him the MVP award. The shoe also became a hit among sneaker enthusiasts, who coveted its limited availability and astronomical appeal.

Now, after almost 12 years, the Nike KD4 Galaxy is set to make a comeback in 2024. According to sources, the shoe will retain most of its original design elements, with only minor changes to ensure quality and comfort. The shoe is expected to be released during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2024, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Durant's MVP performance. These shoes will be sold online and in a few offline Nike stores.

Launched initially for the NBA All-Star Game in 2012 in Orlando together with the "Galaxy"-themed Zoom Kobe 7, LeBron 9, and the Air Foamposite One, which will also be making a comeback in the spring of 2024.

Nike KD4 “Galaxy” is a stellar return of a classic basketball shoe

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike x Kevin Durant's signature shoe deal is a 10-year contract that Durant signed with the Swoosh in 2014 after his MVP season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal is reportedly worth $300 million and includes a $50 million retirement bonus. The deal has been beneficial for both parties, as Durant's shoes are among the best-selling products at Nike. Moreover, he has won two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards since signing with them.

Nike KD4 shoes are the fourth signature basketball shoes of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets. The shoes feature a multi-layer mesh upper, a midfoot strap, and a full-length Zoom Air cushioning system for comfort, support, and responsiveness.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown The Iconic Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” Is Returning In Spring 2024: Now on his 16th signature silhouette with The Swoosh,… Follow @tensolesdown The Iconic Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” Is Returning In Spring 2024: Now on his 16th signature silhouette with The Swoosh,… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/bCHphqKFXB

The signature shoes were released in 2011 and 2012 in various colorways, some of which are inspired by Durant's personal stories and achievements. The shoes are popular among sneaker collectors and basketball fans for their performance and style.

The Nike KD4 Galaxy is one of the most sought-after shoes in the collection, thanks to its eye-catching design and performance features. The shoe had a metallic silver upper that resembled a spacesuit, with orange accents and a NASA-inspired mission patch on the tongue.

The heel had a dark gray KD logo, while the midsole had speckles that mimicked the stars in the night sky. The outsole was made of glow-in-the-dark rubber, adding another cosmic touch to the shoe.

supker @m88855771832 The Nike KD 4 Galaxy Is Rumored To Return Next Year ift.tt/hpJYQ56 The Nike KD 4 Galaxy Is Rumored To Return Next Year ift.tt/hpJYQ56 https://t.co/Ii60YXLOsL

The Galaxy colorway was not only a stunning shoe but also a formidable one on the court. The shoe had a Hyperfuse construction that provided durability and breathability, a Zoom Air unit in the heel that offered responsive cushioning, and a Phylon midsole that enhanced stability and support. Additionally, the shoe had a unique strap system that allowed for a customized fit and lockdown.

The Nike KD4 Galaxy is a sneaker that has transcended time and space, becoming a classic in sneaker history. Whether someone is a fan of Durant’s basketball or sneakers, they will not want to miss this opportunity to own a pair of these stellar shoes.

