Kevin Durant's Nike KD 3 “Christmas” shoes: Price and more details explored

The Nike KD 3 signature shoe, worn by NBA star Kevin Durant, is getting a modern update from the Oregon-based activewear business. The swoosh label gives the silhouette a "Christmas" makeover for the latest generation, which was first released in 2010. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Vibrant Yellow/Photo Blue-Team Orange color palette.

On December 23, 2023, the Nike KD 3 silhouette will be released in its "Christmas" hue. The suggested retail price for this pair of bright yellow low-tops is $130. They will be available online, as well as on the in-store Nike websites, the SNKRS app, and a number of affiliated retail chains, for fans as well as other curious buyers.

Kevin Durant's Nike KD 3 “Christmas” shoes are dressed in Vibrant Yellow and Photo Blue overlays

Take a closer look at the arriving Nike KD 3 sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

After LeBron James, the second-largest rookie deal contract was signed by Kevin Durant with Nike after his rookie season in 2007. Considering he has been regarded as a professional basketball player for several years, Nike saw the forward's potential right away and immediately bet on him.

Durant has proven over the span of his professional life that he carries hero wattage to the court regardless of the team he plays for. With the Seattle Supersonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets right now, fans have seen him excel. Over the course of his entire career, profits of Nike's KD basketball sneaker selection have indicated that. With 15 iterations of the Nike KD shoe, Kevin Durant has proven his loyalty to the swoosh label.

The 15th generation of Kevin Durant's Nike signature shoe line was released in 2022, and the line will soon introduce its 16th design, starting with the "Vivid Orange" colorblocking. It's time for Nike to go back to the original models as the series has been around for more than ten years.

Currently receiving the retro treatment, the Nike KD 3 has already been seen in its recognizable "All-Star" colorway back in February. As such, this Holiday 2023 will be even more exciting with the reappearance of the shoe in its "Christmas" colorway.

The model, which was first introduced in 2010, is expected to make a comeback in its true original form in 2023 when it kept its eye-catching color combination of team orange, sky blue, and vivid yellow.

SneakersCartel.com @SneakersCartel #sneakers The Nike KD 3 "Christmas" Is Set to Return Later This Year sneakerscartel.com/the-nike-kd-3-… The Nike KD 3 "Christmas" Is Set to Return Later This Year sneakerscartel.com/the-nike-kd-3-… #sneakers https://t.co/enSiFXjBol

The upper of the shoe has a variety of bright yellow leather panels, and the midfoot has Flywrire to assist in keeping the foot in place when the laces are fastened. Photo blue accents can be seen in this area, along with the KD labeling on the tongue flap as well as the Nike Swoosh on the midfoot.

Accents of orange can be seen in the two branding features. The mesh tongue as well as the sockliner are both tonal yellow, and the "KD 35" logo on the heel adds one last splash of accent color. Lastly, the yellow foam midsole and semi-translucent gum rubber outer sole unit complete the look.

Watch for the upcoming Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 "Christmas" version, which will be sold during the holiday season. Register on the Swoosh website or download the SNRKS app to receive future updates about the stated colorway.

Poll : 0 votes