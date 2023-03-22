Nike LeBron 20 “Hardwood Classic” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label and King James are celebrating twenty sparkling years of their partnership with the specially designed Nike LeBron 20 model. Both the sneakerheads and the player's supporters lauded the collaboration's new sneaker style and are eagerly awaiting its release.

The footwear market has already been conquered by the advanced silhouette’s diverse and unique color scheme throughout 2022. It is unlikely that the duo will slow down anytime soon as more original variants return online in 2023. Most recently, the “Hardwood Classic” variant of these shoes made an appearance online.

The Nike LeBron 20 "Hardwood Classic" version is expected to hit the market on Saturday, April 1, 2023. They will only be available in grade school sizes, with a suggested retail price of about $160 for each pair. Nike, the SNRKS app, and its associated retail merchants will also sell these exclusive pairs.

Nike LeBron 20 “Hardwood Classic” shoes will be dressed in Racer Blue and Vivid Purple makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Hardwood Classic colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

King James' foot injury occurred in late February, and Laker fans are hoping for his speedy recovery. Given that less than a dozen games are left in the regular season, we may have seen the last of the all-time leading scorers in his latest signature model before Nike's LeBron 21 makes its appearance the following year.

Before the next silhouette arrives, the "Hardwood Classic" colorway of Nike LeBron 20 is up on the launch roster. According to the Oregon business, King James' 20th original design was motivated by keeping "the future generation in mind":

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Describing some of the technologically significant features of the latest basketball sneakers, Nike explains:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

The latest colorway will be dressed in Racer Blue/Black/Vivid Purple palette. The purple knit yarn, green trimming, and the light purple outsole all clearly show a multicolored approach, but the shoes are principally based on a blue as well as orange combination that is reminiscent of the classic "Hardwood Classic" color palette.

Take a look behind the tongue flaps of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The LeBron 7 and LeBron 8 Player Exclusives from 2009 and 2010 are most frequently linked to this tribute to Cleveland's vintage outfits, although they are welcome throughout the entire Nike LeBron footwear lineage.

In the upcoming weeks, keep an eye out for the Nike LeBron 20 GS "Hardwood Classic" hoop-inspired shoe variation. Sneakerheads can sign up for the shoe company's e-commerce webpage or download the SNKRS app if they don't want to miss out on getting the official word on the much-anticipated footwear release.

