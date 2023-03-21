LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “White Metallic Silver” shoes: Price and more details explored 

LeBron James, a longtime member of Nike, has had a remarkable career till date, both on and off the court. His close association with the sneaker brand has led to James' favorite television program Family Guy, his liking for Fruity Pebbles cereal, alongside a number of other themes, inspiring hues for some unique kicks that have been released in 20 models of the duo's eponymous sneakers.

King James is now all set to debut the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "White Metallic Silver" shoes with the swoosh label for the brand's most recent launch.

The brand-new "White Metallic Silver" version of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen silhouette is anticipated to hit the market on April 1, 2023, following a limited release by JD Sports and Finishline on March 19, 2023. The retail cost of each pair of these chic low-top basketball shoes is $160.

Customers may purchase these pairs from Nike's physical stores, online stores, the SNKRS app, and select retail partners.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “White Metallic Silver” shoes are detailed with bold black accents

Here's a detailed look at the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen White Metallic Silver shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label continues to explore the different compositions of one of King's most useful items suitable for today's positionless players as LeBron James' timeline for recovering from a foot injury is still uncertain. LeBron James' most recent cost-effective design with the Swoosh brand affirms a blank team-ready structure, resembling the colorless attire of G.I. Joe villain, Storm Shadow.

Although Nike Basketball frequently collaborates with the most well-known NBA players to create some of the most premium professional styles available, they also offer a lower priced version for many of their designs to the general public.

As we witnessed last year, Nike and LeBron James unveiled the 20th model in the Nike LeBron series at a hefty $200 price point, but the "takedown" model, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen, comes at a lower cost while still providing excellent court performance.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen has recently debuted in its clearest hue ever, "White Metallic Silver," following its partnership colorway with FaZe Clan. The entire silhouette is wrapped in a uniform shade of white with subtle shading touches of black as well as metallic silver observed on specific facets, and its top is composed of engineered mesh.

Large black stitching accents can be seen around the Swoosh logo on the midfoot, which coordinates with mesh tongue flaps and co-branded leather inserts, as well as tonal white lace sets.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas and lateral sides of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

A miniature metallic silver Swoosh that complements the "XX" lace dubrae fastened to the spine of the heel can be spotted directly beneath the lateral side's Swoosh. The "NXXT" writing on the insole is our final black accent, and the design is completed by a white foam midsole and rubber outer sole unit.

Watch out for the new LeBron James x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "White Metallic Silver" shoes that will soon be available all over the world. For timely updates on this launch, register on Swoosh's official website or the SNRKS app.

