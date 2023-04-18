When is Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy releasing? Internet seems disinterested: "Foam movement is gone"

Oregon-based activewear giant Nike is already gearing up for the 2024 sneaker launches, with the most recent being the Nike Air Foamposite One. The label is planning to bring back its well-liked “Galaxy” colorway from past releases.

The Galaxy was a well-liked shoe when it first appeared in 2012, but when it recently surfaced as part of Nike's 2024 release, the colorway didn't seem equally appealing to the internet. One disinterested internet user remarked on the early image of the shoe shared by a sneaker insider, ZSneakerheadz.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is anticipated to be released at a few select retailers and on Nike.com in the spring of 2024. The shoes might make their debut at All-Star Weekend 2024. Fans will have to stick around for the official word on the launch dates and pricing details of these shoes.

Internet users found the Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy shoes to be less exciting

The early look of the rereleasing Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” colorway came across critical remarks. Some commented on the shoe to be outdated, while others expressed their concerns for the resale markets that are already selling the 2012 shoes for thousands of dollars.

One of them remarked that these shoes would not have the same effect as last time. They added that the popularity of the silhouette peaked in 2012 and that the main driver of its buzz was the fact that there was initially a limited distribution. And there won't be any more hype if Nike releases them on a wider scale.

Someone else commented that a general public launch of the shoe would reduce its value. One of them also stated that modern-day sneaker enthusiasts are more excited about popular sneaker collabs than such retro releases. Some were still demanding more solid-colored Foamposite shoes.

However, not all online users appeared to be dissatisfied with their rerelease. Some added that they will undoubtedly acquire these sneakers after missing out on them previously.

The Nike Air Foamposite Galaxy shoes has a molded upper and futuristic design

The Nike Air Foamposite One is one of the most distinctive and innovative basketball shoes ever created. With its molded upper and futuristic design, the Foamposite One has been a favorite of sneaker enthusiasts since its debut in 1997. But among all the colorways and variations of the Foamposite One, there is one that stands out as the most coveted and legendary: the Galaxy.

The Galaxy Foamposite One was released in 2012 as part of the Nike All-Star collection, which featured various models inspired by outer space. The upper of the Galaxy Foamposite One featured a stunning graphic print of the night sky, complete with stars, planets, and nebulae, creating a mesmerizing effect that resembled a galactic view.

Sneaker Buzz @thesneakerbuzz The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is set to release in 2024! The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is set to release in 2024! bit.ly/40hZjEu 🌌 The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is set to release in 2024! bit.ly/40hZjEu https://t.co/lbTh6Ceq6t

The shoe also had black accents on the eyestays, tongue, laces, and lining, as well as a mini Swoosh on the toe and Penny Hardaway's signature 1 Cent logo on the tongue, heel, and outsole. To complete the theme, the shoe came with a "Remove Before Flight" hangtag and a special box with a NASA-inspired logo.

The Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy was an instant sensation among sneakerheads and collectors, who lined up for hours or even days to get their hands on the pair. The shoe was extremely limited and sold out quickly, causing chaos and frenzy at some retailers.

The shoe was widely regarded as one of the best and most influential sneaker releases of all time, sparking a new wave of interest and innovation in the Foamposite line.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks 🪐 The iconic “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One is set to make a comeback Spring 2024 The iconic “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One is set to make a comeback Spring 2024 👀🪐 https://t.co/R51qZf0pC3

According to Sneaker Files and ZSneakerheadz, the iconic colorway will make its grand return in Spring 2024, following its original design and construction closely. This will mark the first time that the Galaxy Foamposite One will be retroed since its debut in 2012.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is more than just a sneaker; it is a piece of history and art that showcases Nike's creativity and innovation. The shoe represents the pinnacle of the Foamposite line and sneaker culture at large.

Whether you are a fan of basketball, fashion, or astronomy, you can appreciate the beauty and significance of the Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy.

