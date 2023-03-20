April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low "Turbo Green" shoes: Price and more details explored

The Swoosh label’s Nike SB has teamed up with April Skateboards for their fresh take on the timeless Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette. It is anticipated that the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low will go on sale in the summer of 2023 at certain Nike SB skate stores and perhaps even online at April Skateboards and Nike SNKRS.

These sneakers are expected in full family size run with men’s shoes priced at $120 for each pair. Furthermore, the grade school and toddler variants will have a retail price tag of $90 and $75, respectively.

April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in Turbo Green and Metallic Silver hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collab Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@jfgrails)

The Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette has already featured a range of various combinations and styles throughout 2022, both in solo releases and joint ventures with companies including Crushed Skate shop, Concepts, and HUF.

The eagerly anticipated "Jarritos" version will be available in 2023, along with another eye-catching and opulent colorway created in collaboration with the musical group Run the Jewels. The most recent addition to its collaborative catalog was made with April Skateboards.

Despite being a quiet guy, Shane O'Neill has had a successful career in the world of skateboarding. Apart from the infrequent Instagram updates, the Australian native has spent years developing his company, April Skateboards, while maintaining significant sponsorships from companies like Diamond Supply & Co., Spitfire Wheels, and Nike SB.

Shane O'Neill is continuing his collaboration with the Swoosh after previously releasing his own SB silhouette, the SB Shane. As such, Nike is now collaborating with the business for the first time.

On the Swoosh web page, it mentions how the iconic Dunks was developed:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

While JFGrails has provided sneakerheads with a mock-up of the shoes, there have been rumors that the full-family size run of the shoes has been canceled due to production problems with the mesh netting on the side as well as the rose design somewhere under the sole unit.

However, if these problems can be fixed, the shoes should still be released. While chrome accents are placed on the revised Nike Swoosh and the April logo next to the lateral heel patch as well as the heel tab, the suede treatment on the upper's overlays ends up taking on a worn green impression.

The leather toebox is coated in white shades, while the quarter panel and collar are trimmed with white netting. Like with all SB Dunks, the insole has more Zoom Air for enhanced comfort, while the tongue flap and sockliner have greater padding. Aside from that, the white Dunk midsole and clear rubber outer sole unit, which features a rose emblem below, complete the appearance.

Over the summer, keep an eye out for the brand-new April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers. If customers want to make sure they don't miss the chance to get these skate sneakers, sign up for the Swoosh official website's newsletter.

