Nike Air Max 95 "Greedy 4.0" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In 2015, Nike released the "Greedy," a pair that merged four of the sneaker's most noteworthy looks, to commemorate the 20 years of the Air Max 95. Swoosh is now prepared to introduce the fourth installment of the Greedy series following a brief, one-year break that followed the sequels' releases in 2020 and 2021.

The Nike Air Max 95 "Greedy 4.0" is expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The price is likely to be $185 for each pair. The shoe is a must-have for any Air Max 95 fan or collector, as it pays homage to some of the most iconic colorways in the model while also adding a fresh twist.

Nike Air Max 95 "Greedy 4.0" shoes are made using bold black underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 95 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of footwear, designed by Sergio Lozano and inspired by the human anatomy. The shoe features a distinctive upper with gradient panels that resemble muscle fibers, a midsole that mimics the spine, and lace loops that represent ribs. The Air Max 95 also introduced visible Air units in the forefoot, adding to the cushioning and comfort of the shoe.

Swoosh provided the following information on the origins and background of Air Max on its website:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, the next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Since its debut in 1995, the Air Max 95 has been released in countless colorways and variations, some of which have become highly sought-after by collectors and fans. One of these colorways is the "Greedy" edition, which first came out in 2015 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the model.

The "Greedy" colorway combines four of the most popular Air Max 95 releases: the original "Neon," the "Safety Orange," the "Aqua/Grape," and the "Hot Red." The result is a mismatched pair that showcases the diversity and versatility of the shoe model.

In 2020 and 2021, Nike Sportswear brought back the "Greedy" theme with two more iterations of the silhouette, featuring different combinations of classic and new colorways. Now, for 2023, Nike is set to release a fourth version of the "Greedy" colorway, dubbed the "Greedy 4.0."

This time, the shoe takes inspiration from the original "Neon" colorway while nodding back to the "Dark Beetroot" and "Slate Blue" releases.

The latest colorway, like earlier "Greedy" hues, features a split design on both sides of the upper. Gray suede covers the mudguard, and the midfoot has a dark-shaded finish that is reminiscent of the original "Neon" hue.

supker @m88855771832 The Nike Air Max 95 Ushers In A New “Greedy” Colorway For 2023 ift.tt/OiblNE9 The Nike Air Max 95 Ushers In A New “Greedy” Colorway For 2023 ift.tt/OiblNE9 https://t.co/kZtiYI668X

The tongue and eye stays are encircled by a black mesh, with the left side wrapped up in burgundy red and the right side in vivid blue. While the Swoosh on the lateral heel is neon green, the Air Max tag above likewise has a split color scheme. A white midsole and a black rubber outsole finish the look.

The "Greedy 4.0" is a testament to the enduring legacy and appeal of the silhouette, a sneaker that has transcended its original purpose and become a cultural phenomenon.

Poll : 0 votes