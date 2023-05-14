Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In honor of Michael Jordan's first three-peat and the footwear he wore during that historic run, the Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red is a sneaker. It is a hybrid model that includes components from the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8. The shoe has a tongue with a "MVP" patch, a midsole with paint strokes, a heel strap with a chenille patch, and an icy transparent outsole.

The Jordan MVP 678 "Cardinal Red" colorway is expected to release in the coming months at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com. The shoe will be available in men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes. The new colorway will cost $165 USD for men's sizes, which is slightly higher than the average price of Air Jordan retros. However, considering that this shoe is a hybrid of three classic models, it might be worth the extra bucks for collectors and fans of MJ's legacy.

Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red: A Hybrid Sneaker with a History

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Cardinal Red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red, the newest model from Jordan Brand, can pique your curiosity if you're a fan of Michael Jordan and his recognizable sneakers. This hybrid design borrows features from the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8, all of which were created by the illustrious Tinker Hatfield and worn by Michael Jordan from 1991 to 1993 as he pursued his first three-peat.

The Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red features a white leather upper with perforations for breathability and contrast stitching for a premium look. The shoe is highlighted by red and orange accents throughout, nodding to the OG Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" colorway that was last seen in 2022.

A combination of features from the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8 are present in the Jordan MVP. The stage is set for accents in brilliant orange and cardinal red on an upper made entirely of white leather. The perforated features on the midfoot as well as the tongue are obvious AJ6 design cues. At the same time, the cardinal red Jumpman on the lateral collar shows the AJ7's influence.

The lateral forefoot as well as the quarter panel inserts are additional AJ7 features. With the multi-colored TPU overlay close to the heel, the AJ8 is clearly present. Vibrant orange is found in the sockliner of the neoprene bootie and adds additional contrast to this predominantly white sneaker.

The Nike Air logo is embroidered in black on the MVP, unlike most non-OG Jordans that only have a Jumpman emblem on the heel. The AJ6 midsole completes the look with cardinal red accents and a cardinal red and semi-translucent blue outsole.

Take a closer look at the outer sole units of these shoes (Image via Nike)

This hybrid model comes in many colorways besides the Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red. Other variations, such as the "Raptors," the "Black UNC," and the "Aqua," are tributes to other Air Jordan hues. We can anticipate the introduction of these hues later this year as well.

When the Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red releases, you might want to take a look at it if you're seeking a pair of shoes that honor and display MJ's excellence.

