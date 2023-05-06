Nike’s Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 6 has emerged as a key area of focus for the Jordan Brand in 2023 as the brand explores its collection of timeless styles and looks for ways to modernize them on the golf course. It began with the silhouette, dressed in one of the original hues, "White Infrared," and went on to feature a customized version of "Bordeaux" that included fake water droplets.

A third fairway-ready version of the sneaker, which was first introduced in 1991, has now been unveiled by the company, reflecting Michael Jordan's passion for the sport of golf.

The Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" is expected to retail for $220 USD. Although the release date of these sneakers has not been confirmed, they will be available online as well as in Nike and certain affiliated retail merchants' physical stores.

Nike’s Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" shoes are covered in black hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 6 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball. It was the shoe that Michael Jordan wore when he won his first NBA championship in 1991, defeating Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, the Air Jordan 6 has been released in various colorways and collaborations, such as the Infrared, the Travis Scott, and the Quai 54.

According to the Jordan Brand's official website, the sixth signature shoe's development and origin were as follows:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan Vis that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

HEAT @BoxofHeat The Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" 🥶 The Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" 🥶 https://t.co/IE4AxfwLez

It further reads,

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

One of the latest iterations of the Air Jordan 6 is the Low G "Metallic Silver" version, which is expected to drop in early 2023. This shoe is a low-top golf variation of the original Air Jordan 6, featuring a sleek and sporty design with a metallic silver color scheme.

The Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" is crafted from a combination of tumbled leather, synthetic nubuck, and synthetic textiles, with a black and metallic silver color palette. Additionally, the shoe has a branding of silver Jumpman on the lace guard. It also has a windowed tongue, lace locks, and a spoiler-like heel tab.

The pair also features a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel and an encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the forefoot for cushioning and comfort. It has a clear or solid rubber outsole depending on the colorway, with spikes for traction on the golf course.

These shoes are designed to combine the style and performance of basketball shoes with the functionality and durability of golf shoes.

The Air Jordan 6 Low G "Metallic Silver" is a must-have for sneaker collectors and golf enthusiasts alike. It is a shoe that celebrates the legacy of Michael Jordan and his impact on both sports and culture. It is also a shoe that offers style, comfort, and performance on and off the golf course.

Poll : 0 votes