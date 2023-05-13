Jordan MVP 678 "Black UNC" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan MVP 678 is a new hybrid sneaker that combines elements from the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8, the three signature shoes that Michael Jordan wore during his first three NBA championships and Finals MVP awards. A number of colorways of the sneaker, including the "Black UNC" version that honors Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, are scheduled for release in 2023.

In recent weeks, the sneaker community has already embraced “Shy Pink,” “Black Royal,” “Earth Brown,” and more colorways. The “Black UNC” iteration will be another addition to the new celebratory silhouette.

The Jordan MVP 678 "Black UNC" is expected to retail for $165 USD, which is slightly higher than the average price of an Air Jordan sneaker. Although a release date for this colorway has not yet been set, the shoe will be available through both Nike's online and offline stores in the coming days of 2023.

Jordan MVP 678 "Black UNC" shoes are covered in bold black ensemble

The legacy of Michael Jordan, who is revered as the greatest basketball player of all time, is honored by both his admirers and sneakerheads. His Air Jordan line of shoes has become one of the most iconic and influential brands in the world, with each model representing a different chapter of his illustrious career.

One of the most memorable periods of Jordan's career was his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993 when he led his team to three consecutive NBA titles and earned three Finals MVP trophies. During this span, he wore the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8, each with its own distinctive design and features.

To honor this achievement and pay tribute to the shoes that helped him accomplish it, the Jordan brand has created a new hybrid sneaker called the Jordan MVP 678. The sneaker blends elements from all three signatures into one seamless silhouette that showcases the best of each model.

First revealed earlier in 2023, the Jordan MVP 678 was described as a celebration of the footwear worn by Michael Jordan during his first three NBA titles, with a sole unit that recalls the AJ6, a tongue that rips that of the AJ7, and a heel that references the AJ8.

The sneaker also features multi-colored overlays on the upper that correspond to the different colorways of the original models. For instance, the "Black UNC" version has blue accents on the heel and tongue that pays homage to the "Black Royal" colorway of the AJ8 and the "UNC" colorway of the AJ7.

Additionally, the Jordan MVP 678 "Black UNC" also combines black leather and mesh on the upper with blue accents on the heel and tongue. The sneaker has a mid-top profile that provides support and stability for the ankle.

The sole unit is composed of a black rubber outsole with a visible Air unit in the heel for cushioning and impact protection. Likewise, the midsole is white with blue speckles for contrast and flair. The toe cap is also white with perforations for breathability.

The tongue is one of the most distinctive features of the sneaker, as it mimics the shape and design of the AJ7 tongue. It has a black base with a blue Jumpman logo on top, surrounded by geometric patterns in white, black, and blue.

The heel is another notable feature of the sneaker, as it incorporates elements from both the AJ6 and AJ8 heels. It has a black pull tab with a blue Jumpman logo on it, similar to the AJ6 heel. It also has a blue branding accent that covers part of the heel counter, similar to the AJ8 heel. The overlay has University Blue and crisp white panels that create a dynamic look.

Given its unique design and historical significance, fans of Michael Jordan and his shoes will surely admire these new designs.

