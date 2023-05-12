Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fresh” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The enduring appeal of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid silhouette, which defies trends, has made it a mainstay in the sneaker industry. The Air Force 1, which is renowned for its adaptability, is notorious for attracting dirt, grime, and dust, especially in its iconic "Triple White" hue. The freshly designed Nike Air Force 1 Mid Fresh "White" is made with smart improvements to preserve it from dirt.

It is anticipated that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Fresh" version will release in the fall of 2023. Men's sizes will be available, and the suggested retail price for these shoes is $155 per pair. Along with other partner retailers, you can find them in Nike's offline as well as online stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fresh” Shoes are dressed in a classic white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and popular sneakers. Since its initial release as a basketball shoe in 1982, it has undergone updates and reimaginings in a variety of styles and hues. One of the latest versions of this classic shoe is the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Fresh," which was released in May 2023.

On the company's website for the Swoosh label, the history and development of the AF1 design are highlighted as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Similar to the recently unveiled AF1 Low, this "Fresh" version initially appears to be a conventional Air Force 1 Mid, but closer scrutiny reveals smart improvements. In order to avoid creases and increase the lifespan of the shoe, softer leathers have been chosen. The customary woven label on the tongue and heel has also been swapped out for a debossed finish to make cleaning easier.

The perforations in the insole provide ventilation and comfort for prolonged usage. These qualities are emphasized on the tongue lining, where the words "Easy to clean," "Breathable," and "Soft Leather" are stitched in silver. The typical white-on-white rubber midsole and outsole finish off the look beneath the foot.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Fresh" is part of the Nike Fresh Pack, which also includes other Air Force 1 models with different color schemes and motifs. The pack celebrates the diversity and creativity of the Air Force 1 community and showcases how the shoe can be customized and personalized to suit different tastes and styles.

Keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'Fresh' sneakers in the coming weeks of 2023. Readers are advised to sign up on the business' website or the SNKRS app to receive timely information when these trainers go on sale.

