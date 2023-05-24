Every Adidas Yeezy sneaker restocking on May 31, 2023

You may soon get another chance to purchase some of the most sought-after pairs of Adidas Yeezy shoes if you previously missed out. As part of its final sale of the merchandise after ending its agreement with Kanye West in October 2022, Adidas has announced that it will distribute some of its remaining Yeezy stock on May 31, 2023.

The release will include a range of existing designs and designs initiated in 2022 for sale in 2023, and some of the proceeds will be donated to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate.

The release day will look similar to the Yeezy Day rollouts of the past, with drops staggered throughout the day on adidas.com/yeezy and the Adidas Confirmed app.

Different regions will also see different releases take place, so please check your local Adidas website for availability. Here is a comprehensive list of the expected drops for the US market, along with their price and more details.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” and many other releases that are hitting the shelves on May 31, 2023

1) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx”

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx” features a black Primeknit upper with a reflective stripe on the lateral side. The translucent midsole houses a full-length Boost cushioning system for comfort and responsiveness. The outsole is made of rubber and has a wavy pattern for traction. Fans and other interested buyers can buy them for $230.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon Beluga”

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon Beluga” is a remix of the original “Beluga” colorway that debuted in 2016. The upper is composed of a gray and black Primeknit material with a reflective stripe on the lateral side. The midsole is also gray and features a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is orange and matches the accents on the upper. These pairs will be launched with a $230 price tag.

3) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Panda”

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Panda” is a new silhouette that features a compacted Primeknit upper with a sock-like fit. The upper is white with black spots, resembling a panda's fur. The midsole is white and has a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is black and has a herringbone pattern for grip. These sneakers will be sold for $230 per pair.

4) Adidas Yeezy 500 “Utility Black”

The Yeezy 500 “Utility Black” is a chunky sneaker that combines retro and futuristic elements. The upper is made of suede, mesh, and leather in a black colorway. The midsole is thick and features an adiPRENE+ cushioning system for shock absorption. The outsole is rubber and has a podular design for stability. These sneakers will be offered with a $210 price tag.

5) Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite”

The Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite” is a sleek sneaker with a futuristic vibe. The upper is made of a blue and purple Primeknit material with a camo-like pattern. The midsole is translucent and has a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is rubber and has an alien-like shape for traction. These shoes will be sold for $230 for each pair.

6) Adidas Yeezy Slide “Azure.”

The Yeezy Slide “Azure” is a simple, comfortable slide that can be worn casually or at home. The slide is made of EVA foam in a light blue colorway. The slide has a molded footbed that conforms to the shape of the foot. The outsole is also made of EVA foam and has grooves for grip. Fans can buy them for $70 per pair.

7) Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal”

The Yeezy 450 “Stone Teal” is a unique sneaker that has an organic look. The upper is made of Primeknit in a teal colorway that wraps around the foot like a sock. The midsole is white and has an exoskeleton-like structure that extends to the outsole. The outsole is rubber and has spikes for traction. These shoes will be dropped with a $210 price tag.

8) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra”

Refresh PGH @RefreshPGH Size 11.5 'Tephra' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 v2 (2019) / $300 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com . Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. Size 11.5 'Tephra' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 v2 (2019) / $300 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com. Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. https://t.co/Scv4UzhKKE

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra” is a bulky sneaker with a retro-inspired design. The upper is made of suede, mesh, and leather in various shades of gray. The midsole is beige and has a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is gum-colored and has an aggressive tread for grip. These shoes will be sold for $260 per pair.

9) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “MX Cinder”

YEEZY GOD @gunnertierno YEEZY FOAM RNNR MX CINDER OFFICIAL IMAGES YEEZY FOAM RNNR MX CINDER OFFICIAL IMAGES https://t.co/F7l9B8llDZ

The Yeezy Foam RNNR “MX Cinder” is a lightweight, breathable sneaker with innovative construction. The sneaker is made of EVA foam that has been injected with algae to create a sustainable material. The sneaker has a marbled black and gray colorway that resembles cinder blocks.

The sneaker has holes throughout the upper for ventilation. The outsole is also made of EVA foam and has ridges for traction. These footwear pieces are marked with a price tag of $90 for each pair.

10) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt”

The Yeezy Boost 700 “Salt” is another chunky sneaker with a vintage-inspired design. The upper is made of suede, mesh, and leather in an off-white colorway that resembles salt crystals. The midsole is white and has orange accents on the heel. The midsole also has a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is black and has an angular shape for traction. These sneakers will be sold for $240 per pair.

11) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 "Zebra" returns for 2023 🦓 The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 "Zebra" returns for 2023 🦓 https://t.co/R4yPyS35ST

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” features a White/Core Black/Red color scheme. It is one of the most iconic colorways of the silhouette. The upper is made of a white and black Primeknit material with a zebra-like pattern. The lateral side has a red SPLY-350 text on it. The midsole is translucent and has a Boost cushioning system. The outsole is rubber and has an exposed Boost window on the heel.

These shoes will be sold for $230 per adult pair from May 31 onwards. More sizing options will be offered for these shoes.

12) Adidas Yeezy Slide “Dark Onyx”

Stadium Goods @stadiumgoods



bit.ly/3Dn6yRL Worried that socks and slip-on sandals isn’t the move? Just look to style mavens like Tyler, the Creator, who championed the look years ago. To that end, match the adidas Yeezy Slide “Onyx” with our dark grey crew socks. Worried that socks and slip-on sandals isn’t the move? Just look to style mavens like Tyler, the Creator, who championed the look years ago. To that end, match the adidas Yeezy Slide “Onyx” with our dark grey crew socks.bit.ly/3Dn6yRL https://t.co/kf7tUrjSXk

The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Dark Onyx” footwear design features an all-black foam construction with a soft footbed for comfort. At the base, a grooved outsole adds stability and responsiveness. The slide is a minimalist and versatile footwear option that can be worn casually or with socks for a cozy look.

The Yeezy Slide “Dark Onyx” was first revealed in February 2022 at the Donda 2 listening event in Miami. They are amrked with a price tag of $60 per pair for the upcoming launch.

13) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Red”

HOW TO COP @howtocoplinks



RELEASE MAY 31 2023

FOLLOW FOR UPDATES

📸 @gunnertierno OFFICIAL IMAGES ADIDAS YEEZY FOAM RNNR CLAY REDRELEASE MAY 31 2023FOLLOW FOR UPDATES OFFICIAL IMAGES ADIDAS YEEZY FOAM RNNR CLAY REDRELEASE MAY 31 2023FOLLOW FOR UPDATES📸 @gunnertierno https://t.co/gxNi5wRaXz

The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Red” features a red EVA foam upper with swirls of white and black. The upper has holes for breathability and ventilation. The midsole is also made of EVA foam and provides lightweight cushioning. The outsole is made of rubber and has ridges for grip.

The sneaker is a futuristic and innovative design that blends comfort and style. The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Red” was first seen on Kanye West's feet in January 2022. They will be sold for $90 in 2023.

14) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black”

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black” features a Pirate Black/Blue Graphite/Core Black color scheme. The pair has a black Primeknit upper with blue stitching on the toe box and heel tab. The midsole is translucent and houses a full-length Boost cushioning system. The outsole is made of rubber and has a wavy pattern for traction.

The sneaker is one of the most iconic and popular colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 series, which debuted in 2015. The Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black” was last released in February 2016. For the upcoming release, it will be priced at $230 per pair.

15) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Taupe”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Which YZY FOAM RNNR are you looking forward to more?



CLAY RED or CLAY TAUPE? Which YZY FOAM RNNR are you looking forward to more?CLAY RED or CLAY TAUPE? https://t.co/OAo4o4ivfH

The Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Taupe” features a brown EVA foam upper with swirls of white and black. The upper has holes for breathability and ventilation. The midsole is also made of EVA foam and provides lightweight cushioning. The outsole is made of rubber and has ridges for grip. The sneaker is similar to the “Clay Red” colorway but has a darker and warmer tone.

The Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Taupe” was first spotted on Kanye West's feet in March 2022. For the upcoming launch, the pair will be offered with a price tag of $90.

These are some of the sneakers that will be restocked on May 31, 2023, as part of Adidas' final sale of its remaining Yeezy inventory. If you are interested in any of these models, mark your calendars and stay tuned to Adidas' website and app for more information on how to cop them before they are gone for good.

Poll : 0 votes