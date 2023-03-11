"Made by Mschf?": New Mario boots photos go viral as fans laugh off the design

Minnesota-based footwear label Red Wing Shoes has collaborated with the Japanese video game company Nintendo to bring the Mario Boots to life. As it happens, the duo's collaborative efforts have been instrumental in bringing the cult favorite character's footwear to life.

The Mario Boots from Red Wing Shoes is celebrating the upcoming release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will hit the theaters on April 5, 2023. The boots were made as a one-of-a-kind prototype and were unveiled by the label at the Nintendo store in New York City on March 10, 2023 (also known as MAR10 DAY).

Mario's boots come after the art collective MSCHF previously released the Astro Boy boots, aka Big Red Boots, on February 16, 2023. However, the immediate release of another cartoon character led to confusion among the netizens, considering that the pair of Mario boots were also designed by MSCHF. User @mwristo has thus expressed his, and several other netizens', confusion by commenting under the post:

"Made by MSCHF?"

@mwristo commented "Made by Mschf?" (Image via Instagram)

Fans react to the latest Red Wing Shoes' Mario Boots, which celebrates the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Many fans were surprised to see Mario's shoes after the MSCHF label released Astro Boy Big Red boots previously. Netizens believe that MSCHF kick-started the trend of animated character footwear with the launch of MSCHF Big Red Boots, and now Red Wings Shoes is following the trend with the Super Mario Boots.

Fans react to the latest Red Wing Shoes' Mario Boots, which celebrates the upcoming 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Image via Sportskeeda)

The boots were unveiled to the public on March 10, 2023, aka MAR10 (Mario) day. Many fans suggested the boots' style was also similar to that of MSCHF's Red Boot. One user even commented that the lacing system of the boots is reminiscent of Yeezy laces.

Moreover, several fans of the series wanted these shoes to be hidden from MSCHF as the concept of their recent big red boot is similar. The boots were not only suspected to be a MSCHF copy but the plain boots were also subjected to hilarious tweets and comments. While a few people found that shoe design was funny, others were hoping that these one-of-a-kind boots could be bought.

⚡️JJ⚡️ @CeNahTV Mario Boots or those Big Red Boots Mario Boots or those Big Red Boots https://t.co/OJG9K5EOYV

AT3 @auluvance Best believe people try to pop out with mario boots Best believe people try to pop out with mario boots 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NKQ1dsqmH7

Jason Lacour @Nanashrew any time i see mario's boots i think of "brand new baby shoes. never worn" any time i see mario's boots i think of "brand new baby shoes. never worn"

SPACE SHANDI @MZFLYINGSAUCER Yooo i really can’t stop laughing at them Mario boots Yooo i really can’t stop laughing at them Mario boots 😭😭😭😭😭

Usagi 🌙 @GeeKdUpBetty Them Mario boots so damn funny Them Mario boots so damn funny

dr.bbychrs @shortcake_see They really trying to turn us into cartoons from them red boots to now them Mario loafers They really trying to turn us into cartoons from them red boots to now them Mario loafers 😭

Moi @Moises_bedolla8 Catch me pulling up to the jobsite with the new red wing Mario boots Catch me pulling up to the jobsite with the new red wing Mario boots😂

Zalman @enterzalman The Mario boots thing is the funniest marketing gimmick ever The Mario boots thing is the funniest marketing gimmick ever

j @mex_icecream I want to wear Mario’s boots by Red Wing I want to wear Mario’s boots by Red Wing https://t.co/T9uBKPwy4e

✨ @floweryhhj i want a pair of mario boots i want a pair of mario boots

No matter how good or bad the shoes are, the Mario Boots have been trending on social media as it recently gained a lot of traction. Netizens are thus asking for even more animatic character boots in the real life.

The newly unveiledRed Wing Shoes' Mario shoes will be displayed at the New York Nintendo store throughout April

The Red Wing Mario Boots was showcased at the Nintendo New York at the Rockefeller Center via the Super Mario Bros Plumber Van. The boots will be displayed at the location throughout April. The boot collaboration is a celebration of the 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' which is set to premiere in theaters on April 5, 2023. The official site introduces the collaborative piece:

"Using legacy methods and innovative materials, Red Wing's skilled craftspeople have brought some of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom to real life. Mario's boots are expertly crafted from Red Wing leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heel. Most importantly, the heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario's signature abilities."

The pair is a prototype with a three-eye pattern. The upper is made out of durable and natural leather material, while the branding detail is added with the Super Mario Bros. Movie lettering upon fabric tabs. The heel tabs are made out of mushroom material as a nod to the game. Moreover, the treads are kept slip-resistant for the super plumber.

