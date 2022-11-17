Where to buy Bait x Reebok Astro Boy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Los Angeles-based fashion retailer Bait is collaborating again with its longtime partner Reebok. The dynamic duo will be venturing on a new sneaker project inspired by Osamu Tezuka's beloved manga series Astro Boy. Interestingly, both brands will be releasing two of Reebok's classic footwear options, Instapump Fury Zone and Hurrikaze II, in the Astro Boy theme.

Tezuka's science fiction manga gained instant popularity upon its serialization in the 1950s. However, the series continued to retain its fame for its extraordinary themes even in the later decades. The premise of the Astro Boy manga deals with a scientist named Tenma, who builds a robotic child (the eponymous hero) that has superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and X-ray vision.

Anchoring on the same premise, the two classic shoes come from retro B-ball styles and come clad in green or red accents, which are the iconic colors of the titular hero Astro Boy. The two-piece Bait x Reebok Astro Boy collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok, Bait, and select retailers on November 19, 2022.

The two-piece Bait x Reebok Astro Boy collection will feature retro B-ball Instapump Fury Zone and Hurrikaze II sneakers

The upcoming two-piece Bait x Reebok Astro Boy collection featuring retro B-ball Instapump Fury Zone and Hurrikaze II sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Anime and manga hold a special kinship with basketball as multiple NBA players and professional hoopers have acknowledged various anime shows and customized PE's painted with their favorite characters from Naruto to One Piece. As such, Reebok is taking advantage of the connection between the two pop culture elements before the end of 2022.

The brand recently teamed up with BAIT and Tezuka Productions' Astro Boy for an iteration of the Instapump Fury in May 2022. Now, the terrific triad is again collaborating for the Shawn Kemp-stamped Hurrikaze II and Instapump Fury Zone.

The first shoe on the list is the Hurrikaze II, which can be availed at a retail price of $180. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"Unlock legendary status. Reebok collaborated with Astro Boy and BAIT to create these men's signature shoes. The design starts from retro B-ball style and then layers on an original blueprint graphic of Astro Boy from the manga series. Each shoe features either green or red accents, iconic Astro Boy colors."

The second shoe on the list is the Instapump Fury Zone, which can be availed at a retail price of $200. Introducing the shoe on the brand's official website, it says:

"Pump up awesome. Reebok collaborated with Astro Boy and BAIT to create these men's signature shoes. The design starts from retro B-ball style and then layers on a blueprint graphic on the bladder and colors inspired by the manga series Astro Boy. Glow-in-the-dark details make sure you stand out day and night."

The Hurrikaze II sneakers' upper comes constructed out of leather upper with a brown-based hue, which is paired with graphics inspired by the original blueprint of Astro Boy over the black overlay panels made of leather. The sampling on the right showcases "vector red" medial, while the left pair features the "glen green" hue.

BAIT @BAITme BAIT and Astro Boy come together again for the last collection of 2022. Partnering up with Reebok and Tezuka Productions, BAIT have given Astro Boy a home on two Reebok basketball silhouettes. Shop both this weekend at BAITme.com BAIT and Astro Boy come together again for the last collection of 2022. Partnering up with Reebok and Tezuka Productions, BAIT have given Astro Boy a home on two Reebok basketball silhouettes. Shop both this weekend at BAITme.com. https://t.co/maQxR8urlK

On the other hand, the Instapump Fury Zone sneakers come constructed out of patent leather details over the upper. The co-branded details make their way on the heel and tongue. The silhouette further features a glow-in-the-dark outsole to catch the attention even at night.

One can get the two-piece “Astro Boy” collection via the official e-commerce site of both the labels and select retailers such as Chapter on this Saturday.

