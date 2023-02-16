MSCHF Big Red Boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

As the NYC-based art collective MSCHF prepares to unleash its newest silhouette, the Big Red Boots, it continues to revolutionize things. These absurdly large boots distort reality as the anime-inspired silhouette applies 2D design to a 3D environment. The brand mentioned its Big Red Boots as VR Boots.

On February 16th, 2023, the Big Red Boot will go on sale via the MSCHF website and its authorized Sneakers App. The retail price for these bizarre footwear designs is fixed at $350. These boots will be offered in unisex sizing.

MSCHF Big Red Boots brings Astro Boy’s red boots to life

Take a closer look at the on-foot image of these boots (Image via MSCHF)

Beyond the sneaker community, MSCHF has gained recognition for its avant-garde exhibitions and outlandish ideas. However, the most contentious products from the label have come from its footwear collection.

The brand appears to have ramped up with its designs as they have modified pairs like the Super Normal 2 to deviate from Nike's patented designs following lawsuits with Nike and Vans. The collective label occasionally goes far, as when they introduced the AC 1, a cast for your feet, but with the impending Big Red Boot, you can embrace your inner Astro Boy.

The description of these new chunky boots on the MSCHF’s website reads,

“CARTOON BOOTS FOR A COOL 3D WORLD. CARTOONISHNESS IS AN ABSTRACTION THAT FREES US FROM THE CONSTRAINTS OF REALITY. IF YOU KICK SOMEONE IN THESE BOOTS THEY GO BOING!”

It continues as,

“UNREALITY ACHIEVES WHAT CARTOONS HAVE KNOWN FOR DECADES: ABSTRACTED FORMS CONVEY THEIR CORE IDEA WITH AN IMMEDIACY THAT A FULLY REALIZED FORM CANNOT. THIS IS WHY ANIMATION CAN CONVEY COHERENT MOTION IN A FRACTION OF THE FRAMES LIVE ACTION REQUIRES.”

The sneaker's large, exaggerated design, made of EVA foam with a rubber outer shell, truly brings cartoon shoes to life. The complete rubber shell is covered in a uniform shade of red, and the design avoids any angular or aggressive edges to make the boot look as smooth as possible.

Photos reveal a high cut that imitates Astro Boy himself and falls just below the knees. The rubber outer sole unit with the MSCHF logo completes the look.

These boots are inspired by Astroboy (Image via Sportskeeda)

The label further underlines the boot design as:

“IT’S A FOOTWEAR DESIGN TRUISM THAT THE SHAPE OF A SHOE IS NOT THE SHAPE OF A FOOT. BIG RED BOOTS ARE REALLY NOT SHAPED LIKE FEET, BUT THEY ARE EXTREMELY SHAPED LIKE BOOTS.”

Don’t forget to cop these Big Red Boots that are releasing today. For future updates on similar strange designs of the brand, you can sign up on their official website.

Big Red Boots shook up the internet with mixed reactions

Take a look at a few of the responses shared by internet users (Image via Instagram/@mschf)

These boots have surely thrilled the sneaker community. Interested parties have shown mixed reactions to these playful boots. Some called it a social experiment, while others appeared impressed with these cartoon-inspired footwear designs.

SAINT @saint Lil Wayne in MSCHF’s Big Red Boot Lil Wayne in MSCHF’s Big Red Boot ❤️ https://t.co/JHuXSaY4gF

Some users called the $350 pricing “insane,” while others requested the black variant of these boots. Besides being critical, many viewers have expressed their desire to own these boots.

