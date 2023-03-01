MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Mint” shoes: Price and more details explored 

After the worldwide success of the Big Red Boot in February, MSCHF has returned with another pair of sneakers that are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Super Normal 2 "Mint," the latest installment in the Super Normal series, has finally been revealed, and there are many strange and wonderful features to unpack here, so continue reading to learn everything we currently know, including pricing information and more.

Early reports indicate that the art collective will release its new "Mint" colorway of the Super Normal 2 shoes in March 2023.

Super Normal 2 sneakers can be purchased through the official MSCHF sneakers app by anyone interested in their peculiar design and construction. The special footwear will cost $170 for each pair.

MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Mint” shoes will feature white base and pink accents

Here's a detailed view of the arriving Super Normal 2 Mint shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

Nothing, not even the legal system, frightens MSCHF. The Brooklyn-based art collective is more familiar than most with the American court system.

Nike had earlier filed lawsuits against the company because their shoes look too much like other popular industry models, but MSCHF isn't going to let that stop them from releasing the Super Normal Sneaker, an "alleged" knockoff of the Nike Air Force 1.

The wavy accents on these sneakers aren't as shocking as those on MSCHF's Wavy Baby, which was sued for being a twisted ripoff of Vans' Old Skool. The curved tongue and twisted leather reinforcements give the sneaker a kaleidoscopic appearance, with the lacing unit's placement at the shoe's edges contributing to this impression.

Take a closer look at the tongues of these sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The Super Normal 2 is intended to look like Nike's Air Force 1 while maintaining a psychedelic visual appeal that is as distinctive as it gets. The sneaker is constructed of clean white tumbled leather and comes in a White/Mint/Pink color scheme.

Mint accents cover the tongue tag, lacing mechanism, and outer sole unit for a striking contrast. To add to the surreal theme, wavy perforations run across the toe box and side walls.

The simple yet stunning design is complete with thick multicolored rope laces and three pink exclamation mark insignia of the Brooklyn art collective all over the back.

Here's a view at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

Do keep an eye out for the stated Super Normal 2 "Mint" shoes, which will be available in the coming weeks. Readers are encouraged to download and sign up on the brand's official app for quick updates on the exact launch date of this shoe and other future releases.

MSCHF rose to prominence after stealing the design of the Lil Nas X Nike Air Max 97 "Satan Shoe," which resulted in legal action. Following that, it released a TAP-3 sneaker that heavily resembled Air Force 1.

In some cases, the label even left out its own branding, giving consumers the impression that the counterfeits were made by Nike or Vans, a move that landed the label in legal trouble.

