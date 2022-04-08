MSCHF x Tyga Wavy Baby: Release date, where to buy, price, and more about the much-awaited sneaker collab

American rapper Tyga took to Instagram on April 7, 2022, to announce his collaborative shoe MSCHF x Tyga Wavy Baby will be launching officially on April 18, 2022, at 12 PM ET on the official e-commerce site of MSCHF.

MSCHF x Tyga Wavy Baby sneakers are loosely identical to the classic Vans Old Skool silhouette with a prominent change that is destined to send the internet into a frenzy. A wave-like aesthetic has been added upon the entire shoe.

More about the upcoming MSCHF x Tyga Wavy Baby sneakers

upcoming Tyga Wavy Baby sneakers (Image via MSCHF)

The hip-hop star is partnering up with the art collective MSCHF, which has only recently delved into the world of footwear. The art collective was also behind the 'Satan' Nike Air Max 97 shoes that went viral on the internet, and ultimately led to a lawsuit by Nike for the label in 2021.

The collaborative shoe with Tyga is an abstract approach to the Vans-style classic low-top with a wavy aesthetic. The shoe has a premium canvas upper in a simplistic black and white colorway. White accents take over the laces, contrasting exposed stitching as well as the squiggle pattern upon the lateral side of the shoe. The shoe boasts a wavy white midsole atop the brown waffled gum footbottom, which comes in a distorted wavy pattern form.

Additional details include the branding 'Wavy' upon the footbed and the red-tab on the heel tabs which give a warning sign reading,

"Warning: By placing your foot in this shoe, you agree to waive any claims against MSCHF for any injury, death, or damages arising from having your foot in this shoe. By placing your foot in the shoe, you also agree to assume all risk of injury arising from having your foot in this shoe."

The product description on the site describes the shoe as a

"A classic low top skate shoe warped for the wavy generation. Let's get liquid, with our assets, our diets, and our shoes. It's the 21st century, the water's rising, and the only solution is to get wavy."

The site further explains what wavy means,

"Wavy = A glitch in the simulation, just like an old TV too close to a magnet. Wavy Baby smashes the digital and physical together in an object. The warp transfor is a piece of 100% digital visual vernacular applied on top of a mundane physical object. Wavy Baby is an old design paradign run through a new one. Wavy baby is the platonic ideal of a skate shoe, warped to s**t."

American rapper Tyga recently released a single featuring Doja Cat, Freaky Deaky, which also revealed a sneak peak of the Wavy Baby shoes to the world in the music video.

MSCHF's rep said in an interview with Highsnobiety that the process of creating this shoe took a ton of trial and error and that many manufacturers rejected the request solely based on the sketches. The bizarre wobbly shoes are a verifiable work of art and are entirely wearable.

The MSCHF x Tyga Wavy Baby sneakers are set to launch on April 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET on the MSCHF sneakers app and official website at a retail price of $220.

Edited by Somava Das