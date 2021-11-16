MSCHF x Illegal Chips: How to buy, price, Cazu Marsu, horse meat and more 

The art collective brand MSCHF has launched a limited drop of three flavors of Illegal chips based on illegal or banned US food items. The firm is known for its unique drops, including singer and rapper Lil Nas X’s controversial ‘Satan Shoes’ and YouTuber MrBeast’s Finger On The App game.

MSCHF, which prides itself for never repeating drops, has collaborated with YouTubers Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal for the firm's 61st drop, Illegal chips.

The limited-time product is highly likely to be featured on Rhett and Link’s comedy-talk series Good Mythical Morning, where the two hosts are known for trying weird food items.

MSCHF mentions this on their website:

“Prohibitions create desire. The grass is always greener on the other side, and forbidden fruit tastes sweetest. Illegal Chips compiles the flavours the government doesn’t want you to try. And, buddy, do they ever taste good!”

How many flavors are Illegal Chips available in?

MSCHF’s Illegal Chips are available in three flavors based on banned food items:

horse meat

fugu (poisonous pufferfish)

casu marzu (maggot cheese)

These chips will be available in a pack of four, which exclusively sells on Illegalchips.com or from MSCHF’s official app for $12 per pack.

Each pack of Illegal Chips will contain one of each flavor, with a randomly assorted flavor. So, the pack will have two chips of any one of the flavors.

Are Illegal Chips legal?

MSCHF's Illegal Chips (Image via MSCHF)

Despite the name that has been presumably used for marketing reasons, Illegal Chips are legal to consume in the USA. MSCHF has used scientific processes to artificially flavor the chips without using any banned ingredients or organisms.

Regarding their science, MSCHF hilariously claims:

“Technological advances free us from the mundane concerns of the past. Artificial flavouring is the future, our path to disengaging food production from the harmful environmental effects of industrial agriculture and the sheer inefficiency of living animals.”

MSCHF labels these products as kosher and further states that Horsemeat and the Fugu-flavoured ones are vegan, while Casu Marzu is vegetarian. However, some may not consider lab-grown artificial additives to make flavors genuinely vegan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With regards to product shipment, the firm does not provide a timeline for Illegal Chip’s delivery. Also, MSCHF does not offer any return policies, refunds, or order cancelations.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha