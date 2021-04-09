Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' to be recalled, MSCHF offers refunds as part of move to limit circulation

Lil Nas X made headlines recently for marketing his limited edition shoes that were built and sold in collaboration with Brooklyn-based company MSCHF. After quickly selling out of the shoes, MSCHF announced a recall and vowed to offer a full refund to customers for the "Satan Shoes."

Nike was quick to announce its lawsuit against MSCHF, claiming that the company modified the shoes without approval. Nike claimed that the use of the swoosh was a violation of trademark law.

666 and bible verses were etched onto the shoes. Reportedly, one drop of human blood was also embedded in the sole. All of this was done on Nike shoes, with the artists leaving the iconic swoosh intact.

The clever marketing stunt sent people into meltdown on Twitter and other social media platforms. People claimed that it hurt their religious sentiments and asked Nike to take the shoes off the market.

Also read: "He didn't ask for consent or anything": TikToker alleges that Jake Paul assaulted her at his house

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes recalled, full refunds offered to buyers

A Brooklyn company that was sued by Nike over the unauthorized sale of Satan Shoes — a sneaker that contains a drop of blood and was promoted by the rapper Lil Nas X — agreed on Thursday to accept returns of the footwear as part of a settlement. https://t.co/paTwzHBbbJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2021

In an official statement, Nike said:

"MSCHF altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization. Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes."

Advertisement

MSCHF has agreed to Nike's terms and called for a recall of the limited edition shoes.

One of MSCHF's lawyers said the following about the recall:

"Having already achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF recognized that settlement was the best way to allow it to put this lawsuit behind it so that it could dedicate its time to new artistic and expressive projects."

As limited-edition Lil Nas X mech, the shoes were initially priced at $1,018 at launch and were limited to 666 pieces. MSCHF immediately sold out of the 665 pairs they put on sale. The last pair was supposed to be part of a giveaway scheduled for later.

Since then, the sold out shoes have been listed on auction websites for over $15,000. Following the announcement by MSCHF and Nike, the shoes have become high-end contraband.

At this point, Nike and MSCHF may find it difficult to pry the shoes out of a collector's hands.

Also read: Bryce Hall claims to have defeated Stromedy in the first round as their feud seemingly comes to an end