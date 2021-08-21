 What is Myystar? Tyga launches his own platform amid OnlyFans ban controversy 

American rapper Tyga announced his latest business venture on August 20. The 31-year-old rapper has created his own adult content platform, Myystar, just 24 hours after OnlyFans announced its new content ban. Tyga’s new platform will be the biggest competitor to OnlyFans. Content creators will be allowed to post sexually explicit videos on Myystar.

The Taste rapper was previously a creator on OnlyFans. Forbes estimated Tyga to be the fourth highest paid content creator on the platform. He was charging over a million fans $20/ month on the platform.

Tyga’s Myystar is not just limited to explicit content, the platform has also stated that it aims to create a “safe haven” for adult entertainment creators, sportsmen, celebrities etc.

More about Tyga’s new Myystar, invite-only platform

Myystar is set to launch in October, the same time as OnlyFans’ new policy comes into action. In an interview with Forbes, the rapper revealed that Myystar will be taking a 10% cut from creators’ earnings. OF used to charge content creators a 20% cut.

Tyga has partnered with artist Ryder Ripp, who has previously worked with Kanye West and Travis Scott. He took to Twitter announcing that those interested in creating content on the platform can apply on myystar.com. Those who wish to join the platform can do so on an invite-only basis.

Tyga also announced that creators will be allowed to sell their own NFTs on Myystar.

While speaking to Forbes about the platform, Tyga said, Myystar is

“futuristic, better quality and only 10% fee.”

Tyga also stressed how creators will be given complete freedom in relation to content creation. He claimed that the platform will not be posing any restrictions.

OnlyFans became the lifeline of several people after the world was struck with the Covid-19 pandemic. People’s sole earnings came through the platform. OnlyFans’ new content policy shocked content creators.

The company revealed how they would not be allowing a variety of “sexually explicit content” on the platform. However, nudity will still be around.

The new policy was rolled in after bank processors revealed that OnlyFans was struggling to secure new investors due to the adult nature of the platform.

